Death Edgar Oehler has passed away at the age of 83

SDA

13.3.2025 - 11:32

Edgar Oehler bids farewell as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia Forster at the Annual General Meeting in April 2011. (archive picture)
Edgar Oehler bids farewell as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia Forster at the Annual General Meeting in April 2011. (archive picture)
Keystone

The entrepreneur and former politician Edgar Oehler passed away on Thursday night. This was confirmed by the St. Gallen center to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA

13.03.2025, 11:32

The St. Galler Tagblatt first reported on the death. Edgar Oehler was regarded as a busy personality with many facets. He embarked on a political career early on. In 1971, he was elected to the National Council for the then St. Gallen CVP. He remained there for 24 years until 1995.

He then began a career as an entrepreneur. Among other things, he shaped the construction supplier Arbonia Forster (AFG) for several years. He was also one of the largest shareholders in FC St. Gallen and played a key role in the construction of the new football stadium.

The man from Balgach was 83 years old. Oehler is survived by four daughters, whom the family adopted from Sri Lanka.

