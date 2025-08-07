Edimilson Fernandes of Young Boys will have to sit out three compulsory matches. The midfielder will be prosecuted after being sent off in Basel on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fernandes will miss the Super League home games against Sion on Sunday and against Lugano on August 31 as well as the match in the first round of the Swiss Cup at first division side Courtételle on August 17.

Fernandes had allowed himself to be provoked into an assault in the 58th minute of Young Boys' 4-1 defeat in Basel. The slap in the face against Dominik Schmid was punished by referee Luca Cibelli with a red card.