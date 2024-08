Edimilson Fernandes will wear the jersey of Stade Brest in future. Keystone

Edimilson Fernandes is playing for Stade Brest in Ligue 1 this season.

SDA

The 28-year-old defender asked the Bundesliga club Mainz 05 to release him for the loan because he hopes the move will give him more match practice. The 30-time Swiss international joined Mainz in 2019 from West Ham United, who have now loaned him out for the third time.

SDA