Edin Dzeko continues his career in Florence Keystone

The 39-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko is returning to Italy. The Bosnian striker has signed a one-year contract with Fiorentina, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dzeko played for AS Roma and Inter Milan in Italy from 2015 to 2023. In the last two seasons, he has been very successful for Fenerbahce Istanbul, scoring 46 goals in 99 games.