Edoardo Bove collapses in the middle of the game. imago

In the match between AC Fiorentina and Inter Milan, Edoardo Bove suddenly collapses in the 17th minute without any outside influence. The match was abandoned. The 22-year-old is in intensive care.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fiorentina professional Edoardo Bove collapses during the match against Inter Milan and remains motionless.

The game is first interrupted and then abandoned.

On Sunday evening, AC Fiorentina announced that Bove was in intensive care under pharmacological sedation. Show more

Big shock in Florence. In the match between AC Fiorentina and Inter, Edoardo Bove of the home team collapses without any outside influence and remains motionless. The 22-year-old is treated immediately, the players of both teams form a circle around the victim, some of them have tears in their eyes.

The game was initially interrupted, Bove was taken off the pitch and then taken to hospital by ambulance. A short time later, the match was abandoned. After the "Gazzetta dello Sport" and "La Repubblica " reported that Bove was responsive in hospital and able to breathe on his own, his club also provided an update on Sunday evening.

Bove is currently "under pharmacological sedation in the intensive care unit", AC Fiorentina reported on X. The player "arrived stable in the emergency room and the initial cardiological and neurological examinations have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardiorespiratory system". Bove will be examined again in 24 hours.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said in a statement: "Forza Edoardo, we are behind you. You are a strong boy with a great character. We are close to the boy's family in these moments."