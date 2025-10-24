Switzerland win their first game after the home European Championships 1-0 against Canada. The decisive goal was scored by Alayaha Pilgrim in the first half.
Alayah Pilgrim scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute in front of over 10,000 fans against the Olympic champions.
Next Tuesday, the Swiss will face Scotland away in Dunfermline.
Referee Maika Vanderstichel (FRA). - 10'025 spectators. - Goal: 12. Pilgrim 1:0.
Switzerland: Peng; Maritz, Stierli, Calligaris; Riesen (64. Wandeler), Wälti, Reuteler, Schertenleib (84. Csillag), Beney; Pilgrim (46. Egli), Xhemaili (46. Vallotto).
Canada: Sheridan; Rose; Zadorsky, Carle (65. Lawrence); Riviere, Regan (65. Jourde), Sonis, Fleming, Grosso (46. Huitema); Smith (37. Alidou), Leon (76. Prince).
Remarks: 86th post shot Sonis. Cautions: 45. Sonis. 68. Wandeler.
90th + 2nd minute, 1:0
Switzerland beat Canada!
In the final moments of the game, things heat up again in front of the Swiss goal. With their combined strength, they hold on for a 1:0 victory.
90th minute, 1:0*
Stoppage time: 2 minutes
The referee allows at least 2 minutes of added time in this 2nd half.
86th minute, 1:0*
Sonis hits the post
Peng plays a short pass forward and Vallotto cannot receive the ball. The ball lands in the feet of Sonis, who takes a shot in the penalty area. Her shot hits the right post!
84th minute, 1:0*
Csillag comes in for Schertenleib for the final phase.
78th minute, 1:0*
Canada can hardly find a way to get into the Swiss penalty area. So Alidou tries from distance. But her shot goes wide left of the goal.
72nd minute, 1:0*
Switzerland are back in their opponents' penalty area. Schertenleib is sent deep but is anticipated by a Canadian at the last moment.
68th minute, 1:0*
Yellow card for Leila Wandeler (Switzerland)
Wandeler wrestles her opponent to the ground and is shown a yellow card. The subsequent free kick by the Canadians from the right is cleared by Maritz in the penalty area.
64. minute, 1:0*
Sundhage replaces Wandeler. Riesen has to come off for her. Big chances are few and far between at this stage.
56th minute, 1:0*
Canada have two shots in the Swiss penalty area. Wälti is in the shooting lane twice. Peng does not have to intervene.
53rd minute, 1:0*
Switzerland continue to have everything under control and barely allow the Canadians to play. Then suddenly everything opens up for Sonis on the left wing. She takes a direct shot, but doesn't hit the ball properly.
46th minute, 1:0*
Start of 2nd half
The ball is rolling again in Lucerne! Pilgrim is replaced by Egli at the start of the 2nd half.
45th minute, 1:0*
End of 1st half
Switzerland 1-0 up against Canada after 45 minutes.
45th minute, 1:0*
Another duel between Soni and Peng and again at the left post. Once again the goalkeeper is the winner.
-
The game continues. But the first half is drawing to a close.
35th minute, 1:0*
Olivia Smith appears to have injured her right leg. She has to be carried off in tears.
32nd minute, 1:0*
A Canadian is lying on the pitch and has to be tended to. There is a short interruption. She is lying down after a duel with Calligaris.
26th minute, 1:0*
The game has now settled down. The Swiss have dropped down a gear and the Canadians are better in the game.
18th minute, 1:0*
Peng with a crucial save
Sonis is forgotten at the left post and gets a free shot. Peng storms out of her box and makes the save.
14th minute, 1:0*
Switzerland continue to press
Switzerland continue to play forward unconcerned. Xhemaili makes his way down the left wing and takes a shot. The ball rolls past the right-hand post.
12th minute, 1:0*
Goal for Switzerland, 1:0 by Alayah Pilgrim
Switzerland are rewarded for their courage! Schertenleib makes his way down the right wing and brings the ball dangerously towards the middle. Alayah Pilgrim dusts it off to take the lead.
7th minute, 0:0*
Pilgrim is hit in the face by an elbow in the opponent's penalty area. The referee allows play to continue. There is no VAR in this test match.
-
Switzerland show courage
Pia Sundhage's team are very courageous in this starting phase. The pressing is very high, which the Canadians do not seem to have reckoned with. They let the ball get away from them more often. Pilgrim proves this, but her shot is too harmless.
4th minute, 0:0*
First shots from the Swiss
Pilgrim wins the ball in midfield and launches a counter-attack. Together with Reuteler, she combines through the opposing defense and takes a shot from an acute angle on the right. The ball is deflected out of bounds. The subsequent corner kick is played short and Wälti plays the ball long to the left-hand post. Xhemaili breaks free and heads the ball to the left of the goal. The goal would not have counted for offside.
2nd minute, 0:0*
First great chance for the Canadians
Calligaris misjudges a long ball and allows Sonis to shoot. She tries a high ball over goalkeeper Peng, who is standing far in front of her box. She is lucky that the ball goes over the crossbar.
1st minute, 0:0*
Start of the match
The ball is rolling in Lucerne!
It's about to start
The players are on the pitch. After the national anthems, it's time to kick off in Lucerne!
Switzerland's starting line-up
Sundhage wants to stick to the system
Sundhage will decide in November whether she will remain coach of the national team in the long term. However, she will definitely still be on the sidelines for the test matches against Canada and Scotland (Tuesday). At the pre-match press conference, she revealed that she still trusts the 3-5-2 system. During the three days in camp, they had worked on creating more scoring chances. As usual, she did not reveal which players would be on the pitch.
Canada is stronger than Switzerland on paper
Canada are number 9 in the world, while Switzerland are currently ranked 24th. "They're a good team, which is perfect. The better the opponents, the better. I'm looking forward to it," said Sundhage the day before the game.
First international match after the home European Championship
On Friday evening, the Swiss women's national team will play their first match since the home European Championships in the summer. Pia Sundhage's team will face Canada in Lucerne. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm.
