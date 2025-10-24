Alayah Pilgrim (l.) scores Switzerland's winner against Canada. KEYSTONE

Switzerland win their first game after the home European Championships 1-0 against Canada. The decisive goal was scored by Alayaha Pilgrim in the first half.

Patrick Lämmle

Alayah Pilgrim scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute in front of over 10,000 fans against the Olympic champions.

Next Tuesday, the Swiss will face Scotland away in Dunfermline.

Telegram

Referee Maika Vanderstichel (FRA). - 10'025 spectators. - Goal: 12. Pilgrim 1:0.

Switzerland: Peng; Maritz, Stierli, Calligaris; Riesen (64. Wandeler), Wälti, Reuteler, Schertenleib (84. Csillag), Beney; Pilgrim (46. Egli), Xhemaili (46. Vallotto).

Canada: Sheridan; Rose; Zadorsky, Carle (65. Lawrence); Riviere, Regan (65. Jourde), Sonis, Fleming, Grosso (46. Huitema); Smith (37. Alidou), Leon (76. Prince).

Remarks: 86th post shot Sonis. Cautions: 45. Sonis. 68. Wandeler.