Leela Egli shines at SC Freiburg with a brace and an assist. imago

Various Swiss legionnaires were among the goalscorers for their clubs on the last weekend before the festive period.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leela Egli shone in the Bundesliga with a brace in SC Freiburg's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old midfielder also set up the final goal in the 80th minute for her compatriot Svenja Fölmli, who had just come on as a substitute.

In Eindhoven, Riola Xhemaili ended her seven-week goal drought with the opening goal from the penalty spot in PSV's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord Rotterdam. In Spain, Sydney Schertenleib was among the goalscorers in FC Barcelona's 6-1 win in the Cup at league rivals Alaves.