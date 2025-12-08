Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

After a record run of 34 league games without defeat, Chelsea lose 1-0 to Everton on Sunday. Peng is not to blame for the goal conceded, but she still looks a little unfortunate. Her front men, who missed several top chances, must question themselves much more.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Manchester City win 3-0 away to Leicester City, Beney coming on for Lauren Hemp in the 89th minute with the score at 2-0. She does not have her feet in the game for the last goal in stoppage time.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz concedes a bitter defeat with Aston Villa. In the 84th minute, playing outnumbered, her team took a 1-0 lead. One minute later, Tottenham equalized and even scored 2:1 in the 5th minute of stoppage time. Maritz was not in the spotlight for the goals conceded.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is substituted five minutes before the end in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is back in the squad after her injury, but does not play against ManUtd.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler is still out of the Tottenham squad due to her knee injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

After four wins in a row, Eintracht Frankfurt had a pitch-black day against FC Bayern and went down 5-0. Riesen plays through in defense and, like her teammates, is a step too late on one or two occasions.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is unable to make an impact in offense. She is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 0:5.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj is substituted with two teammates in the 72nd minute. No further goals were scored.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

The 21-year-old is not in the squad for the 3-1 win against Freiburg.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

The 19-year-old moved from YB to Hoffenheim in the summer, but has never been in the squad since due to injury.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg lose 3-1 away at Wolfsburg, with the defender still out.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is in the starting eleven for the first time since September 12. She was substituted after just over an hour with the score at 1-1.

Fribourg Aurélie Csillag

Aurélie Csillag is missing against Wolfsburg due to a cold.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 61st minute with the score at 1-1. She then scores twice more at the back.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli scores against Wolfsburg in the 11th minute to make it 1-0. The 18-year-old is substituted five minutes before the end, after which she scores once more.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

In the 17th minute, Herzog is denied a penalty and has to fish the ball out of the goal for the third time - Leverkusen had already scored in the 2nd and 9th minutes. Leipzig came close again after the break, but still lost 3:2 in the end. The defeat would have been worse had Herzog not made two more strong saves.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is still out injured.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin lose 3-0 away to Hoffenheim. Böhi puts in a solid performance and is not in the spotlight for the goals conceded.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen win 1-0 against Carl Zeiss Jena. Arfaoui is substituted at the break, but the result remains unchanged.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne play away against HSV on Monday.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Cologne play away against HSV on Monday.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Cologne play away against HSV on Monday.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg lose 0:2 against SGS Essen. 22-year-old Meroni is substituted in the 66th minute with the score at 0:1.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Carl Zeiss Jena are the only team still without a win, and even Mühlemann can't change that. In the 1-0 defeat against Werder Bremen, the 22-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 78th minute.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juventus pick up a point at leaders AS Roma. Wälti plays in central midfield and does a good job.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is on the bench for Juve.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Only a mask reminds us that Pilgrim broke his nose before the international break. The 22-year-old started against Juve, but was substituted after 65 minutes.

Pilgrim plays with a mask after breaking her nose. Imago

Como Alisha Lehmann

Como win 1-0 away against Parma and climb to second place. Alisha Lehmann is not in the squad. However, she will soon be in the spotlight as a torchbearer at the Olympic Games.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sassuolo play Lazio Roma on Monday.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

In Barcelona's 2-0 win over Costa Adeje Tenerife, Schertenleib is in the starting eleven and shows her class on several occasions. However, Barça only scored the goals after she was substituted after around an hour.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Espanyol concede a 2:5 defeat against Madrid C.F.. Ballesté is substituted at the break and the score is already 1:4.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon lose 3-0 to league leaders OL Lyonnes with Terchoun watching from the bench.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun, who made her 100th international appearance against Wales, played in the 3-0 home defeat against Fleury 91. She was cautioned in the 89th minute for complaining loudly to the referee about the penalty her team-mate was awarded.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV celebrate a 2-0 win against ADO Den Haag. Including the two international matches, Xhemaili has not scored in seven games. However, she still leads the scoring charts with eight goals.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

She was not called up for the national team, but she plays an important role for the Tampa Bay Sun. However, she was unable to prevent the 3-0 defeat against Sporting Jax.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

The championship in Norway is already over, Valerenga finished runners-up. Inauen and Co. can't clear their heads just yet, however, as they continue their Champions League campaign on Wednesday at home to Paris FC. Their father is also making headlines. Emil Inauen will become the new coach of FC Thun on January 1. The 53-year-old Swiss-Norwegian dual national has been given a contract in the Bernese Oberland until the summer of 2027.