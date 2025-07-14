Riola Xhemaili loves playing for the Swiss national team. Picture: Keystone

Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli speak to the media on Sunday. A good combination to get an insight into what characterizes the current Swiss national team. Team spirit.

Patrick Lämmle

In the first match against Norway, Xhemaili is in the starting eleven, while Fölmli will start in her place against Iceland and Finland. The two are rivals for a place at the top. And there are also other candidates, such as Leila Wandeler and Alayah Pilgrim. They have all been given their assignments.

Against Finland, it was Xhemaili who became the heroine of the nation with her goal in stoppage time around ten minutes after coming on as a substitute. Fölmli was substituted at the break in this match. How do they deal with the competitive situation? Xhemaili says: "I play for my country, I give the maximum for my country, whether it's for 10 minutes, 5 minutes or 90 minutes." They all have quality and it ultimately doesn't matter who is on the pitch: "It's all about the team. We all have one goal and that is to be successful with Switzerland."

Fölmli also has no trace of envy: "First and foremost, it's about sparking euphoria. I don't care at all who scores the goals. It's just cool when Riola scores." The fact that she had to come off at the break didn't change anything: "Sometimes the coach thinks we need a new impulse. That's perfectly fine. With us, you can see that the people who come in can make the difference." And that's exactly what it's all about.

Of course, you hear sentences like that all the time, but you buy that the Swiss women mean exactly what they say. They say it with conviction. And that is exactly what characterizes Pia Sundhage's team: They are on a journey together. Their egos were parked before the European Championships.

Whether that will be enough to knock out the Spaniards in the European Championship quarter-finals is another matter. But they have already won the hearts of many fans anyway.