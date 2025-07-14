  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Xhemaili and Fölmli prove Egos are parked - that's what makes the current Swiss national team so strong

Patrick Lämmle

14.7.2025

Riola Xhemaili loves playing for the Swiss national team.
Riola Xhemaili loves playing for the Swiss national team.
Picture: Keystone

Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli speak to the media on Sunday. A good combination to get an insight into what characterizes the current Swiss national team. Team spirit.

14.07.2025, 12:00

14.07.2025, 12:11

In the first match against Norway, Xhemaili is in the starting eleven, while Fölmli will start in her place against Iceland and Finland. The two are rivals for a place at the top. And there are also other candidates, such as Leila Wandeler and Alayah Pilgrim. They have all been given their assignments.

Against Finland, it was Xhemaili who became the heroine of the nation with her goal in stoppage time around ten minutes after coming on as a substitute. Fölmli was substituted at the break in this match. How do they deal with the competitive situation? Xhemaili says: "I play for my country, I give the maximum for my country, whether it's for 10 minutes, 5 minutes or 90 minutes." They all have quality and it ultimately doesn't matter who is on the pitch: "It's all about the team. We all have one goal and that is to be successful with Switzerland."

Historic quarter-final appearance. Super joker Xhemaili scores, Lehmann celebrates his European Championship debut - these are the Nati scores

Historic quarter-final appearanceSuper joker Xhemaili scores, Lehmann celebrates his European Championship debut - these are the Nati scores

Fölmli also has no trace of envy: "First and foremost, it's about sparking euphoria. I don't care at all who scores the goals. It's just cool when Riola scores." The fact that she had to come off at the break didn't change anything: "Sometimes the coach thinks we need a new impulse. That's perfectly fine. With us, you can see that the people who come in can make the difference." And that's exactly what it's all about.

Of course, you hear sentences like that all the time, but you buy that the Swiss women mean exactly what they say. They say it with conviction. And that is exactly what characterizes Pia Sundhage's team: They are on a journey together. Their egos were parked before the European Championships.

Whether that will be enough to knock out the Spaniards in the European Championship quarter-finals is another matter. But they have already won the hearts of many fans anyway.

European Championship news

National team player out for a long time. Zeki Amdouni tears his cruciate ligament

National team player out for a long timeZeki Amdouni tears his cruciate ligament

XXL tournament in sweltering heat. The Club World Cup is history, opinions remain divided

XXL tournament in sweltering heatThe Club World Cup is history, opinions remain divided

European Championship ticker. The quarter-final duels are set ++ Big rush to the national team training session

European Championship tickerThe quarter-final duels are set ++ Big rush to the national team training session

Quarter-final qualification secured. Six different goalscorers: England shoot Wales down

Quarter-final qualification securedSix different goalscorers: England shoot Wales down

3:0 triumph in the final. Palmer show in front of Trump's eyes: Chelsea demystify PSG and are Club World Champions

3:0 triumph in the finalPalmer show in front of Trump's eyes: Chelsea demystify PSG and are Club World Champions