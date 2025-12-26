Matchwinnr for Egypt in Agadir: Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates after his winning goal against South Africa Keystone

Egypt's footballers reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup in Morocco ahead of schedule. Superstar Mohamed Salah's team also beat South Africa - despite being weakened.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Led by Mohamed Salah, Egypt has reached its first intermediate goal. The 33-year-old from Liverpool FC scored the decisive goal for the North Africans with a foul penalty in the 45th minute in their 1-0 win over South Africa. With six points after two games, Egypt are already Group B winners.

In a turbulent final phase of the first half, referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana from Burundi decided on a penalty for Egypt shortly before the break after viewing the video images. Lyle Foster had hit Salah in the face with his hand in the penalty area. The striker did not miss the chance from the spot.

Shortly afterwards, Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany was shown a yellow card. Outnumbered, the Egyptians were lucky to hold on to their narrow lead.

In the first match of the day, Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1. The two group rivals, Egypt and South Africa, who beat Angola in the first game, each have one point after two games.