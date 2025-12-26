  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Africa Cup Egypt in the round of 16 thanks to Salah

SDA

26.12.2025 - 18:20

Matchwinnr for Egypt in Agadir: Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates after his winning goal against South Africa
Matchwinnr for Egypt in Agadir: Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates after his winning goal against South Africa
Keystone

Egypt's footballers reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup in Morocco ahead of schedule. Superstar Mohamed Salah's team also beat South Africa - despite being weakened.

Keystone-SDA

26.12.2025, 18:20

Led by Mohamed Salah, Egypt has reached its first intermediate goal. The 33-year-old from Liverpool FC scored the decisive goal for the North Africans with a foul penalty in the 45th minute in their 1-0 win over South Africa. With six points after two games, Egypt are already Group B winners.

In a turbulent final phase of the first half, referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana from Burundi decided on a penalty for Egypt shortly before the break after viewing the video images. Lyle Foster had hit Salah in the face with his hand in the penalty area. The striker did not miss the chance from the spot.

Shortly afterwards, Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany was shown a yellow card. Outnumbered, the Egyptians were lucky to hold on to their narrow lead.

In the first match of the day, Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1. The two group rivals, Egypt and South Africa, who beat Angola in the first game, each have one point after two games.

More from the department

"I'm enjoying it"Iman Beney has found happiness at ManCity - only Haaland hardly gets to see her

Super League. Lausanne defender Abdallah tears cruciate ligament

Super LeagueLausanne defender Abdallah tears cruciate ligament

Dream goals by the meter. The most beautiful goals of the year to enjoy

Dream goals by the meterThe most beautiful goals of the year to enjoy