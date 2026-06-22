Egypt secures its first victory in its ninth World Cup match. In Vancouver, Mo Salah’s team celebrates a major milestone with a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Salah, the star and captain of the Egyptian team, scored the decisive 2-1 goal in the 67th minute. The longtime Liverpool FC striker played a one-two with Mostafa Ziko to put himself in an ideal scoring position and didn’t miss the opportunity to score his 68th international goal. Less than ten minutes earlier, Ziko had equalized with a header to make it 1-1. Trezeguet scored the 3–1 goal in the 82nd minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute, following a pass from Salah.

The New Zealanders had been more efficient than the Egyptians up until the 1–1 tie. They had created the better chances up to that point and capitalized on one of their first opportunities in the 15th minute through defender Finn Surman. Early in the second half, the underdogs narrowly missed making it 2-0. Egypt’s goalie Mostafa Shobeir made a strong save on a New Zealand header, thereby allowing the well-deserved comeback.

With four points now on the board, Egypt is very close to advancing to the Round of 32. To wrap up the group stage, the North Africans—who lead Group G—will face Iran late Friday night. New Zealand will take on Belgium.

Match Report and Standings:

New Zealand – Egypt 1–3 (1–0)

Vancouver. – 52,497 spectators. – Referee: Al Ali (UAE). – Goals: 15. Surman (Payne) 1–0. 58. Mostafa Zico (Mohamed Hany) 1–1. 67' Mohamed Salah (Mostafa Zico) 1–2. 82' Trezeguet (Mohamed Salah) 1–3.

New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne (85. Bindon), Surman, Boxall, Cacace (76. Randall); Bell, Stamenić; McCowatt (66. Old), Singh (76. Thomas), Just (85. de Vries); Wood.

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathy (41. Ramy Rabia), Ahmed Fatouh; Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen; Mostafa Zico (76' Hamza Abdelkarim), Mohamed Salah (85' Hossam Abdelmaguid), Emam Ashour (85' Zizo); Omar Marmoush (76' Trezeguet).

Notes: Yellow cards: 17. Mohanad Lasheen. 20. Singh. 34. McCowatt.

1. Egypt 2/4 (4–2). 2. Iran 2/2 (2–2). 3. Belgium 2/2 (1–1). 4. New Zealand 2/1 (3–5).