Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah scored the 3:1 against Benin in stoppage time of extra time Keystone

Egypt are through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup in Morocco. However, the North Africans struggled to overcome Benin 3:1 and only prevailed in extra time in Agadir.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Yasser Ibrahim (97') and star player Mohamed Salah (124') scoring the Egyptian goals in extra time. The latter scored for the third time at this tournament. Their opponents in the quarter-finals will be the winner of the match between Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria had no trouble against Mozambique in the round of 16 in Fez, winning 4:0. The favorites were already 2:0 up after 25 minutes thanks to goals from Ademola Lookman (20th) and Victor Osimhen. The latter also scored the 3:0 in the 47th minute, which was prepared by Lookman, as was the 4:0 from Akor Adams (75th). Nigeria will now face Algeria or DR Congo.