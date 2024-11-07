Bern's Young Boys remain without points in their fourth Champions League game. Joël Magnin's team lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk after leading 1-0. These are the scores of the YB players.

Sandro Zappella

Goalkeeper

Editor's grade: 4.5 Goalkeeper Marvin Keller

Is once again called upon to replace von Ballmoos and puts in a strong performance. Made a spectacular save from close range shortly before the Ukrainian goal in the opening phase. Then, in the 15th minute, he was once again brilliant in a one-on-one with Eguinaldo, making up for Niasse's horrendous misplaced pass and preventing an early deficit.

After that, he saves everything that can be saved. He was powerless to stop the first goal, and a few centimetres short with the second. When he was behind, he sometimes opened up play far in front of his own box in order to exert additional pressure on the opposition. His courage was not rewarded.

Defense

Editor's grade: 4 Left-back / center-back Lewin Blum

Starts at left-back, where Zubkov causes him some trouble. In this duel, he also picks up an early yellow card - the subsequent free kick leads to the 1:1. Shortly before the break, he made a great run into the opposition penalty area, but Ganvoula was unable to convert his cross.

After the two absences in the YB defense, he takes command of the central defense - and does a good job. He makes important blocks and acts as the playmaker out of defense in phases of possession. Also demonstrates high passing accuracy over longer distances.

Editor's grade: 4 Central defender Loris Benito

Only on the pitch for just under half an hour because he had to come off injured shortly before conceding the first goal, which is why YB only had ten players on the pitch at 1:1. Another bitter loss for the Swiss champions. And it was not to be the last.

Editor's grade: 4.5 Central defender Sandro Lauper

He also had to leave the game early with an injury (62nd minute). But made a good impression until then. In the 54th minute, he prevented the third goal from being conceded thanks to his strong positioning. Three minutes later, he was in the right place again and was able to make a crucial clearance - but his right foot buckled in this situation and he was taken off the pitch by Magnin shortly afterwards.

Editor's grade: 4 Right-back Zachary Athekame

Doesn't make any major mistakes defensively, but allows himself to be outplayed too easily during a counter-attack in the second half, which is why Niasse has to stall and is shown a yellow card. In the 75th minute, he works his magic in the opposition penalty area and leaves several opponents standing, but his shot is then blocked. It is a refreshing moment in the YB offense. Is cautioned shortly before the break.

Midfield

Editor's grade: 3.5 Central midfield Cheikh Niasse

Embodies the modern midfielder and makes his mark everywhere on the pitch. However, these are of varying quality. In the 15th minute, he made a horrendous misplaced pass which only prevented Shakhtar from scoring 1-0 thanks to Marvin Keller.

In the 27th minute, he shone with his attacking pressing, won the ball in the opposing third and laid it off at lightning speed for Imeri, who scored to make it 1:0.

A little later, he is lucky that his handball in his own penalty area is not penalized, then plays the ball straight into the feet of a Ukrainian and gets away scot-free again. In the 70th minute, he is clearly too late and receives a yellow card.

Editor's grade: 3.5 Central midfield Filip Ugrinic

Neither stands out nor falls away. He repeatedly provides clever moments in transitional play, but rarely creates big chances.

Editor's grade: 3 Right midfield Darian Males

Stands in the reeds on the right side of defense at 1:1 and allows Sudakov to run off in behind. Occasionally comes a little too late when pressing. Not much going forward. Replaced in the 62nd minute.

Editor's rating: 3 Left midfield Ebrima Colley

Zubkov escapes him at 1:1. Is repeatedly involved in YB's fast switching play, but ultimately creates few chances. His working day is also over after 62 minutes.

Editor's grade: 4 Attacking midfield Kastriot Imeri

Scored the 1:0 in the 27th minute and sent Shakhtar goalie Riznyk into the wrong corner with a clever finish, but apart from a few dribbles he otherwise remained pale. At 1:1, he does not run with Sudakov but tries to pass his opponent to Males. That goes wrong. He is substituted for Monteiro at the break.

Forward

Editor's grade: 3.5 Striker Silvere Ganvoula

Set most of the few YB accents in attack and was also the only attacker to play through. After a warning shot in the starting phase, he misses with his head after a Blum cross shortly before the break. In the second half, he almost caused a Shakhtar own goal with a dangerous cross. But only almost.

Substitute players

Editor's grade: 3.5 Central midfield Lukasz Lakomy

Comes on in the 33rd for the injured Benito. Doesn't look good at 2:1 when he lets himself be rounded by Sudakov, who then scores to give Shakhtar the lead. Passes nicely to Blum before the break, otherwise remains pale in offense.

Editor's rating: 4.5 Attacking midfield / attack Joel Monteiro

Banished to the bench after Magnin threw his boot at him, although he is suspended for the next few Super League games.

He comes on for goalscorer Imeri at the break and gives the YB offense a bit more steam. In the 82nd minute, he leaves several opponents standing and sends a dangerous cross into the Shakhtar penalty area. Unfortunately, the low cross finds no takers.

Editor's mark: 4 Left-back Rhodri Smith

Due to the injury crisis at the Swiss champions, the 18-year-old makes his YB debut in the 62nd minute - and in the Champions League of all places. Does a good job on the left side of defense, plays the last half hour to zero.

Editor's grade: 3.5 Left midfield Alan Virginius

Replaced Colley in the 62nd minute. Cannot make an impact.

Editor's grade: 3.5 Right midfield Meschack Elia

Replaced Males in the 62nd minute, remained invisible apart from one unsuccessful foray forward.