Barcelona are on course for the treble. But tonight Borussia Dortmund will be looking to put a spoke in the Catalans' wheel. Here are 8 facts you need to know to be perfectly prepared for the clash of the evening.
No time? The eight facts summarized:
- Barcelona have never lost to Dortmund
- Hansi Flick has a perfect record against BVB
- Dortmund are struggling in Spain
- Strong knockout record: Dortmund impress in the Champions League
- Flick stands for offensive power in the premier class
- Raphinha in Messi's footsteps
- Jamie Gittens causes a sensation
- Kobel no longer quite at top level
Barcelona have never lost to Dortmund
- Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous encounters with Borussia Dortmund in Europe. In five encounters, they have won three and drawn two - most recently winning 3:2 in this Champions League season. Only a few teams such as Lyon, Napoli and Werder Bremen have left Barça without defeat more often in Europe. Dortmund, on the other hand, have only had to wait longer for a win against two other teams in Europe: six times against Real Madrid (most recently in 2024) and seven times against Rangers (1999).
Hansi Flick has a perfect record against BVB
- Whether with Bayern Munich or now with Barcelona, Hansi Flick has won all six games against Borussia Dortmund. His record against no other team during this time is so flawless. His teams scored an average of three times per game and scored a total of 18 goals. They scored at least three goals in five of the six matches.
Dortmund struggle in Spain
- Borussia Dortmund have won only 3 of their 20 away matches in Spain - with 5 draws and 12 defeats. In knockout matches, the record looks even bleaker: Just a single win in 10 games. The only success was a 3:2 win against Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League in February 2021.
Strong knockout record: Dortmund impresses in the Champions League
- Borussia Dortmund have only lost one of their last eight knockout matches in the Champions League - that was the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in last season's final. Things are going particularly well away from home at the moment: BVB have won all of their last three knockout matches away from home. That's as many away wins as in the 17 knockout matches before that put together.
Flick stands for offensive power in the Champions League
- No coach has scored more goals per game with his team in the Champions League than Hansi Flick with FC Barcelona - an average of 3.2 goals per game (32 goals in 10 games). The only other case with more than three goals per game also comes from Flick: with Bayern Munich, his team scored an average of 3.17 goals (57 goals in 18 games).
Raphinha in Messi's footsteps
- Raphinha has been directly involved in 16 goals in just 10 games this Champions League season - with 11 goals and 5 assists. Only Lionel Messi has been more effective in one season for Barcelona: in 2011/12 he scored 19 goals (14 goals, 5 assists).
Jamie Gittens causes a sensation
- Jamie Gittens has scored four goals for Borussia Dortmund in this Champions League season - no other player under the age of 21 was more successful in 2024/25. Only Erling Haaland scored more often for BVB at a young age: ten times in the 2020/21 season.
Kobel no longer quite at the top level
- Gregor Kobel was the best goalkeeper in the last Champions League season when it came to goals prevented: he only conceded 9 goals with an expected value of 15.9 - that's a strong +6.9 goals prevented. This season, his record is much weaker: With +0.4, he currently only ranks 23rd out of 40 goalkeepers with at least 300 minutes played.