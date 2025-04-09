Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous encounters with Borussia Dortmund in Europe. In five encounters, they have won three and drawn two - most recently winning 3:2 in this Champions League season. Only a few teams such as Lyon, Napoli and Werder Bremen have left Barça without defeat more often in Europe. Dortmund, on the other hand, have only had to wait longer for a win against two other teams in Europe: six times against Real Madrid (most recently in 2024) and seven times against Rangers (1999).