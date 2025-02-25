FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid delivered a thrilling cup fight. dpa

FC Barcelona missed the start of the first semi-final match against Atlético Madrid. But former national team coach Hansi Flick's team came up with a strong response - but ultimately squandered the victory.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Barcelona and Atlético Madrid draw 4-4 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey.

Barça turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win before the madridistas equalized shortly before the end.

The second leg will take place on April 2. Show more

In a spectacular match against Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona and coach Hansi Flick squandered a good starting position for the cup final in Spain. The Primera División leaders turned around a 2-0 deficit in the semi-final first leg at home to take a 4-2 lead, but had to settle for a 4-4 (3-2) draw after conceding two goals in the closing stages.

Julian Alvarez (1st minute) and Antoine Griezmann (6th) got the visitors off to a blistering start. However, Barça quickly equalized thanks to a double strike from Pedri (19th) and Pau Cubarsí (21st). Inigo Martinez (41') gave them a 3-2 lead before the end of a highly entertaining first half, which substitute Robert Lewandowski (74') extended after the break. However, Marcos Llorente (84) and ex-Leipzig player Alexander Sörloth (90+3) rescued a draw for Atlético.

The second leg in Madrid will take place on April 2. In the second semi-final clash, Real Madrid will play the first leg at Real Sociedad San Sebastian this Wednesday.