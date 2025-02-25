  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First leg of the Cup semi-final Eight-goal madness between Barcelona and Atlético

dpa

25.2.2025 - 23:43

FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid delivered a thrilling cup fight.
FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid delivered a thrilling cup fight.
dpa

FC Barcelona missed the start of the first semi-final match against Atlético Madrid. But former national team coach Hansi Flick's team came up with a strong response - but ultimately squandered the victory.

DPA

25.02.2025, 23:43

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Barcelona and Atlético Madrid draw 4-4 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey.
  • Barça turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win before the madridistas equalized shortly before the end.
  • The second leg will take place on April 2.
Show more

In a spectacular match against Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona and coach Hansi Flick squandered a good starting position for the cup final in Spain. The Primera División leaders turned around a 2-0 deficit in the semi-final first leg at home to take a 4-2 lead, but had to settle for a 4-4 (3-2) draw after conceding two goals in the closing stages.

Julian Alvarez (1st minute) and Antoine Griezmann (6th) got the visitors off to a blistering start. However, Barça quickly equalized thanks to a double strike from Pedri (19th) and Pau Cubarsí (21st). Inigo Martinez (41') gave them a 3-2 lead before the end of a highly entertaining first half, which substitute Robert Lewandowski (74') extended after the break. However, Marcos Llorente (84) and ex-Leipzig player Alexander Sörloth (90+3) rescued a draw for Atlético.

The second leg in Madrid will take place on April 2. In the second semi-final clash, Real Madrid will play the first leg at Real Sociedad San Sebastian this Wednesday.

More from the department

Schertenleib on her cracker of a goal.

Schertenleib on her cracker of a goal"Honestly, I was just dead and wanted to finish as quickly as possible"

Entry into the semi-finals. Third-division team Bielefeld knocks Werder Bremen out of the cup

Entry into the semi-finalsThird-division team Bielefeld knocks Werder Bremen out of the cup

Victory on penalties. Castella lifts Lausanne into the Cup semi-final against Bellinzona

Victory on penaltiesCastella lifts Lausanne into the Cup semi-final against Bellinzona