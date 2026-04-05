PSV fans celebrate the third title in a row Keystone

PSV Eindhoven have become champions of the Netherlands for the 27th time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

PSV Eindhoven have won the Dutch championship early. Because their closest rivals Feyenoord Rotterdam were held to a 0-0 draw at Volendam on Easter Sunday, PSV can no longer be denied their third championship in a row. No other team in the Eredivisie has won the title as early in the year as the 27-time champions.

Eindhoven took the lead on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Utrecht and now have 71 points after 29 of 34 matchdays.