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Eredivisie Eindhoven secure the title earlier than ever before

SDA

5.4.2026 - 17:26

PSV fans celebrate the third title in a row
PSV fans celebrate the third title in a row
Keystone

PSV Eindhoven have become champions of the Netherlands for the 27th time.

Keystone-SDA

05.04.2026, 17:26

05.04.2026, 17:51

PSV Eindhoven have won the Dutch championship early. Because their closest rivals Feyenoord Rotterdam were held to a 0-0 draw at Volendam on Easter Sunday, PSV can no longer be denied their third championship in a row. No other team in the Eredivisie has won the title as early in the year as the 27-time champions.

Eindhoven took the lead on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Utrecht and now have 71 points after 29 of 34 matchdays.

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