DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt stumble in the Cup in Leipzig

SDA

4.12.2024 - 22:50

Leipzig's players manage to break free in the Cup
Leipzig's players manage to break free in the Cup
Keystone

Leipzig surprised everyone in the German Cup and eliminated in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 3:0 in the round of 16.

04.12.2024, 22:50

04.12.2024, 23:21

Benjamin Sesko and Loïs Openda twice ensured a clear verdict in favor of Leipzig, whose coach Marco Rose might have had to pay the price for his retirement. However, Frankfurt, who had previously gone nine games unbeaten and were still without the injured Aurèle Amenda, were surprisingly harmless. Leipzig had previously lost five out of six games.

The round of 16 results. On Wednesday: Cologne (2nd) - Hertha Berlin (2nd) 2:1 (1:1, 1:1) n.V. Wolfsburg (without Zesiger/replacement) - Hoffenheim 3:0 (0:0). Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt (without Amenda/injured) 3:0 (1:0). Karlsruhe (2nd) - Augsburg n.Red.Schluss.

On Tuesday: Arminia Bielefeld (3rd) - SC Freiburg 3:1 (2:0). Jahn Regensburg (2nd) - VfB Stuttgart 0:3 (0:2). Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen 0:1 (0:0). Werder Bremen - Darmstadt (2nd) 1:0 (0:0).

SDA

