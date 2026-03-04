Happy Bernese in Lucerne: Young Boys celebrate their second win in a row Keystone

Young Boys celebrate an important victory in the 28th round of the Super League. The Bernese side prevailed 2-1 against decimated Luzern and can plan for the Championship Group.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In an intense match, the Bernese - as so often against Lucerne - came out on top. Wednesday night's win was the third for Young Boys against the Central Swiss side this season. Of the last 24 duels, Lucerne have only won one.

The crux of this latest defeat was the yellow card shown to Lucas Ferreira shortly before the break for a foul on Armin Gigovic. The 19-year-old from Lucerne received his first caution for a tactical foul.

Even with ten men, the home team did not hide and played courageously forward. But they lacked luck when it came to finishing. And there was also bad luck and inability at the back. Julian von Moos did not cut a good figure when Bern took the lead. First he was unable to clear a corner properly, then he deflected Edimilson Fernandes' shot into the path of Pascal Loretz (56').

The Lucerne goalkeeper sealed the defeat ten minutes before the end by letting a seemingly harmless shot from Darian Males, who had only come on as a substitute a minute earlier, pass between his legs. Sinan Karweina's equalizer from the spot after a harshly whistled hand penalty came too late for Lucerne.

It was a sweet return for Gerardo Seoane. The former Lucerne professional and coach landed only his second away win with Young Boys, the first after seven unsuccessful attempts on the road. Thanks to the three points, the Bernese team took a big step towards the Championship Group.

Telegram:

Luzern - Young Boys 1:2 (0:0)

SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 56. Edimilson Fernandes 0:1. 79. Males (Fassnacht) 0:2. 86. Karweina (penalty) 1:2.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, R. Fernandes (74. Ciganiks); Lucas Ferreira, Owusu, Abe (74. Winkler), Di Giusto (80. Karweina); von Moos (60. Ottiger), Kabwit (74. Villiger).

Young Boys: Keller; Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito; Valery, Edimilson Fernandes, Gigovic (78. Pech), Bukinac (56. Bedia); Sanches (78. Males), Monteiro (96. Zoukrou); Essende (78. Fassnacht).

Comments: 41st yellow card for Lucas Ferreira. Cautions: 25 Lucas Ferreira, 89 Keller, 92 Fassnacht.