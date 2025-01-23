YB flirted with their first point in the Champions League for a long time against Celtic. Keeper Marvin Keller puts on a show, only to be beaten by his own teammate at the end. The grades for the game.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 5.5 Goal Marvin Keller

By far the best Bernese player. Challenged for the first time in the 11th minute. Defends a Scottish cross with his fists. Wide awake in the 26th minute. Fishes a shot from Furuhashi out of the bottom left corner. His save from the penalty in the 40th minute was even better. The slight uncertainty after the first Celtic shot in the second half is clearly a minor matter, because in the 54th minute he once again skillfully extends his claws and saves YB from falling behind. Only his own teammate can beat him in the closing stages.

Grade: 3 Defense Zachary Athekame

Little or nothing to see from the full-back in the first half, as both teams attacked mainly from the other side. Even after the change of sides, little goes through him.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Mohamed Ali Camara

Celtic player Kyogo gets his arm caught after the break. Camara receives a yellow card for this. Radiates calm and security.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Loris Benito

Aggressive leader par excellence, the boss of the defense. Wide awake and defiant in tackles. The fact that the Scots were able to create a number of high-caliber chances was not down to him, but to their opponents' footballing superiority. He received a yellow card in the 83rd minute for complaining too much to the referee. He demanded a throw-in for YB. Unlucky in the 86th minute. He bounces Marvin Keller's rebound into his own goal. Stupid move.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Too unselfish in the 3rd minute when he looked for a cross in the opponent's penalty area instead of finishing himself. Has a difficult time on his left side. Lost the ball a few times and was unusually unsuccessful going forward. The referee thinks he was too impetuous just before the break. As a result, he concedes a free kick, which flies just over the goal. Initiated the counter-attack in the 78th minute after winning the ball - one of his few offensive signs of life.

Grade: 3 Midfield Darian Males

Conceded the penalty in the 40th minute. He makes a clumsy tackle and brings Taylor down with a tug. Has Bern's lead on his feet in the 63rd minute, but fails twice against the outstanding Kasper Schmeichel. The double chance is also his last action of the game. Was substituted for Chaiwa.

Grade: 2.5 Midfield Cheikh Niasse

Hardly makes a mark. Sometimes a step too late when moving backwards, nothing going forward against a superior Celtic.

Grade: 3 Midfield Lukasz Lakomy

Full of running. Put Celtic's defensive line under pressure in the starting phase and was also omnipresent in the backward movement. Less noticeable in the 2nd half.

Grade: 4 Midfield Joël Monteiro

Also racks the defense. Strong ball win in the 10th minute, makes the game quick. The counter-attack ultimately comes to nothing. Tested Schmeichel in the 19th minute with a powerful finish, but the ball flew too centrally into the Celtic box to really challenge the Dane. In the 2nd half, he fights his way through on the left and serves Darian Males, who fails to beat Schmeichel twice. He was sent off in the 71st minute.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Filip Ugrinic

Gave Celtic's defensive players no room to breathe at the start. Strong ball win in the 15th minute. But his colleagues make little of his groundwork. Has a difficult time in attack. His backline hardly feeds him, they are too busy defending.

Grade: 2.5 Attack Silvere Ganvoula

Runs a lot, but is unlucky with the ball. Cannot make a decisive impact. A harmless performance. Had to retire in the 64th minute.

Substitute players

Note: 3 From the 64th minute for Ganvoula Cedric Itten

Hardly anything to see of the striker after his substitution. Provides no (goal-scoring) accents in the offense.

Note: 3 From the 64th minute for Males Miguel Changa Chaiwa

Couldn't show himself in the 26 minutes and couldn't make a decisive impact.

Note: – From 71st minute for Monteiro Ebrima Colley

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From 84th minute for Zachary Athekame Lewin Blum

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From the 84th minute for Niasse Sandro Lauper

Too short for a grade.