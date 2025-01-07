Will Elon Musk soon be cheering at Anfield Road? KEYSTONE

Could Liverpool FC soon belong to the richest man in the world? As Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father, revealed in a British TV interview, his son is very interested in buying the traditional club.

In an interview with the English station "Times Radio", Errol Musk revealed: "He has expressed this wish. He would love to do that."

Around two years ago, the owners of Liverpool FC were actually looking for other investors, but it is not clear whether there is currently any interest in a sale.

The Liverpool FC fan scene is unlikely to be happy about the news. It has positioned itself clearly to the left politically - quite the opposite of Elon Musk, who is a big Trump supporter. Show more

"Does your son want to buy Liverpool FC?" is the question asked during a video interview on Times Radio in London with Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"I can't comment on that, it would drive up the price," the father of the multi-billionaire tries to laugh off the question at first. But the reporter is not so easily dismissed.

When she asks again, father Errol reveals a little more: "Oh yes, he has expressed this wish. He would like to do it, everyone would like to do it - including me. But that doesn't mean he's going to do it."

But why Liverpool FC of all clubs? "His grandmother was born in Liverpool and we have relatives in Liverpool," continues Errol Musk. "And we were lucky enough to know a few of the Beatles because they grew up with our family. We are connected to Liverpool."

According toForbes, Elon Musk is currently the richest man in the world. The business magazine estimates the 53-year-old's fortune at over 400 billion US dollars. This would of course make it easy to buy the club.

And indeed, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owner of Liverpool FC, was looking for further investors for the club around two years ago. At the time, a total value of around six to seven billion dollars was assumed. However, it is unclear whether FSG and its owner John W. Henry are open to a sale.

Despite his extraordinary wealth, Liverpool FC's local fans at least are unlikely to be happy about Elon Musk's interest. The reason for this is political differences. The 53-year-old was a strong supporter of re-elected US President Donald Trump during the US election campaign.

The left-leaning fan scene of the "Reds", on the other hand, publicly opposes the political right in the United Kingdom, largely supports the social democratic Labor Party and repeatedly draws attention to this with political statements.

FSG owner John W. Henry is also politically opposed to Musk. The 75-year-old is the publisher of the Boston Globe newspaper, which has supported both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the White House.

It is unclear to what extent the different political views could stand in the way of a sale of the club. At the moment, there is no official confirmation that the Fenway Sports Group is interested in or planning any sales talks.

