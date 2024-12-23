Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen remain hot on Bayern's heels. Xhaka is once again the undisputed mastermind in the champions' midfield. The 5:1 victory was a well-deserved reward for a strong performance by Xhaka and the Alonso team.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel enjoyed a quiet evening for a long time in the game against Wolfsburg, but after the change of ends a different wind blew in front of his goal. In the 49th minute, he made a strong save to thwart Wolfsburg's first goal, followed by further saves. Kobel was powerless to prevent the 3:1 final score. BVB are delighted with their first away win of the season.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Gladbach are doing well, Omlin less so. He once again sits on the bench in the Foals' 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. Moritz Nicolas, who replaced Omlin in the starting eleven, held on to victory for his team on Saturday evening with strong reflexes.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi plays through and plays strongly. Gladbach sniff at the European places again. Gerardo Seoane's team work their way up to 7th place before the winter break.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

After Bayern Munich, Frankfurt were also beaten by the cheeky Mainz team. The visitors won 3:1 with a shorthanded goal, but Widmer was largely a spectator and was only allowed on the pitch for the final quarter of an hour to secure the win. The result remained unchanged.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Augsburg receive a good slap in the face. Against newly promoted Holstein Kiel, Ruben Vargas was supposed to turn things around from the 59th minute with the score at 1:4. But it didn't happen: FCA lost 1:5.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Stuttgart also lose against a promoted team. Rieder sits on the bench for the time being in the 0:1 against St. Pauli. He laces up his boots from the 65th minute and is unable to do anything about the defeat.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Sits on the bench. He was last in the starting line-up in the 3-2 win against Union Berlin at the beginning of December.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger was on the bench for Wolfsburg in their 3-1 defeat to Dortmund. The central defender's last appearance in Wolves' kit was against Union in November. He was substituted in the 93rd minute. Zesiger makes no secret of it: "I'm open to a change".

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

He is still out with a syndesmosis ligament injury.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Freiburg go down 5-1 at Leverkusen - Ogbus doesn't have to watch the whole thing: he's missing from the squad.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi experienced the defeat against the champions first hand. Although not as close as he would have liked. He sits on the bench for the entire match.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Bochum achieve something in the Bundesliga that has been a long time coming: VfL win their first game of the season. Loosli cheers on his colleagues from the substitutes' bench during the 2:0 win against Heidenheim.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Oh, oh, oh. What's going on with Manchester City? The Citizens have been virtually untouchable in recent seasons, but now they are losing again. In the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, Akanji played in central defense and neither stood out nor stood out. City slipped to 7th place in the table.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Starts Newcastle's lightning start against Ipswich with a mega ball. In the 1st minute, the St.Gallen teammate serves Jacob Murphy with a long pass across the entire field - after a rebound, it's 1:0 for the Magpies. Plays through in the 4:0 win.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer plays against Como on Monday evening - a duel between a championship contender and a relegation aspirant.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Missed Milan's 1-0 win over Hellas Verona due to a training injury.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer has been out for weeks with adductor problems.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Bologna will be without winger Ndoye for the 2-0 win over Torino. He was injured last week against Fiorentina and will be missing from the squad for the last away game of the year.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The usual back-up for 90 minutes: The Nati player celebrates a 2-0 win with Bologna and stays close to the European places.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Out for months with a cruciate ligament injury.

Parma Simon Sohm

After scoring a brace a week ago, AS Roma are now giving Sohm and Co. a run for their money. Or, as "Eurosport" puts it: The Swiss comes back "down to earth". Parma left the Italian capital with a 5-0 defeat. Sohm plays through.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Not part of the squad for the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Continued to miss the Andalusian side's 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid due to a left thigh injury.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert slips to the bottom of the league with Valladolid. Valladolid had no chance against Girona and lost 3-0, with Cömert playing in the back five. The Spanish media are harsh on him. "Very poor game from the Swiss", writes "Onefootball", for example. He is another new signing who has not proven himself.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn sits on the bench for the Cup match against L'Union Saint-Jean. His team advance to the next round with a 4:1 win.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

While Köhn has to make do with the bench, Zakaria can also opt for the sofa. Adi Hütter leaves the Nati player at home for the cup game and gives him a rest.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo plays from the start. He doesn't score any goals, but he does set one up: In the 20th minute, he set up Eliesse Ben Seghir, who made it 1:0.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia comes on in the 70th minute of the Cup match against Saint-Étienne. Marseille prevail 4:0.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Stumbles by a whisker at fifth division side Hauts Lyonnais. Neither team managed to score for 90 minutes and it was only the penalty shoot-out that decided the game. Toulouse prevailed 4:2. Sierro was rested and possibly watched the game from home, chewing his fingernails.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

A bitter evening. Spent 90 minutes on the pitch in the 4-0 defeat against fourth-division side Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Gabriel Barès' hands were tied in the cup tie against the fourth-division side. He did not travel with his team.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Sits on the bench in the 1-0 win against La Roche.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Scored an assist in the win against Nacional. He set up world champion Ángel Di María in the 74th minute immediately after coming on as a substitute.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is out for several months. The 26-year-old Swiss right-back suffered a fracture to his lower leg in training with Feyenoord Rotterdam at the beginning of December.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Celebrates a 5-2 victory with his team against Utrecht. Fosso plays until the 83rd minute.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Comes on as a substitute in the 75th minute - nothing changes in the 4:2 lead after his substitution. Ludogorets win and now lead the table with a 13-point advantage over their closest rivals.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari plays through in the 2-2 draw against USG. Bruges come back from 2-0 down to secure a point.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri plays against KAA Gent, but remains pale in offense and loses 0:1 with Liège.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Franck Surdez scores his second goal of the season in the Belgian championship. The Swiss U21 international scores in the 83rd minute to give Ghent a 1-0 win at Standard Liège.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

The Danish league is sleeping, or rather preparing for the second half of the season, which starts in mid-February.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber is no longer in demand at AEK. In the new year, he will be hunting goals for FC Zurich.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

The Austrian Bundesliga has a winter break. It continues in February.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Okoh is also preparing for the second half of the season with his colors.

Should have played against lower-ranked Tours in the Cup. However, according to the French Football Association, Saturday's match has been postponed. The reason: safety concerns. FC Tours had not been able to take precautions to ensure that the match could be played with regard to the reception of spectators.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Shines with two assists in the 5:0 gala against Fürth. HSV were already celebrating in the 1st minute after Muheim wonderfully headed a corner onto the head of goalscorer Dennis Hadzikadunic. Twelve minutes later, Muheim moves forward down the left and sets up Adam Karabec to make it 3:0. Muheim plays through in his position and moves HSV up to third place.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

In the starting eleven a week ago, now back on the bench. His HSV wins at home against Fürth after the defeat in Ulm.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Returns to the starting line-up after a yellow card suspension and loses 1-0 to Cologne.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is still out with a hip injury. Karlsruher SC win 2:1 against Paderborn and spend the winter in 3rd place.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Not in the squad at the end of the first half of the season.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Substitute and already set up a goal: Gantenbein sets up the 4:1 for Moussa Sylla one minute after coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute. It is immediately the goal for the final score. Schalke move further away from the bottom of the table with the win against Elversberg.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is busy on the left wing for 90 minutes. He is unable to score a goal against Münster.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

He makes his first competitive appearance since mid-October. Frey returns from injury and plays from the 62nd minute against Preston. Queens Park Rangers win 2:1 and are in mid-table.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is on the pitch from the 77th minute. In view of the fact that he has only played a total of eleven minutes in the Championship, Schmidt gets plenty of match practice. With Leeds, Schmidt wins 4-0 against Oxford and stays in a promotion position.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Hull win their first competitive game since the start of October. But one thing remains the same in the 1-0 win over Swansea: Racioppi is on the bench.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic is in action on Monday afternoon.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Playing against Istra 2:2, his team catches up on a 0:2 deficit after his substitution in the 60th minute.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi also plays little part in the comeback. He came on in the 90th minute with the score at 2:2.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Missing from the squad for the 0-0 draw against Sepsi.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic has to be substituted in the 25th minute. His team wins the game against Baniyas 3-1. An injury update on the 32-year-old is still pending.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

The league in Saudi Arabia continues on January 9.