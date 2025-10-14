Elvedi strong, alternative for Embolo wanted - Gallery Rock in the surf: Nico Elvedi (left) is an important reason why Schwizer won twice in the two away matches in October Image: Keystone Almost busier in training than in the two matches: goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Image: Keystone Playing a bigger role again: midfielder Djibril Sow Image: Keystone Seems indispensable for coach Murat Yakin with his goalscoring ability and physical power: striker Breel Embolo Image: Keystone On the upswing again with Leeds United: Noah Okafor (left) could become a topic for the national team again Image: Keystone Elvedi strong, alternative for Embolo wanted - Gallery Rock in the surf: Nico Elvedi (left) is an important reason why Schwizer won twice in the two away matches in October Image: Keystone Almost busier in training than in the two matches: goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Image: Keystone Playing a bigger role again: midfielder Djibril Sow Image: Keystone Seems indispensable for coach Murat Yakin with his goalscoring ability and physical power: striker Breel Embolo Image: Keystone On the upswing again with Leeds United: Noah Okafor (left) could become a topic for the national team again Image: Keystone

The Swiss national team took four points from the two away games in October. These are the most important findings after two thirds of the World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss are still on course

Although the World Cup ticket was not secured in Slovenia as hoped, the 2026 finals in North America are still within sight. Coach Murat Yakin's team take a three-point lead over Kosovo and a significantly better goal difference into the final two rounds in November. Sweden and Slovenia, the big surprise in this group, no longer have a chance of finishing first.

The starting position is good, but the Swiss still need to be careful. The Swedes, who have been clearly beaten below their best so far, are likely to be out to make amends in November - possibly with a new coach. If the Swiss drop points in their home game in Geneva on November 15, they face a showdown in Pristina three days later.

Elvedi signs off the top strikers

After four games without conceding a goal, it would mostly be the goalkeeper who needs to be singled out. In fact, Gregor Kobel can be very satisfied with his performances. After struggling a little at the beginning of his time as number one, he is now the reliable back-up that was hoped for. But it is also a fact that Kobel did not have to intervene that often. This is down to his front men, of whom Nico Elvedi cut a particularly strong figure.

Especially in the two away games in October, the 29-year-old was the main reason why the supposed star strikers from the Premier League were completely shut out. In Sweden, Alexander Isak (Liverpool) and Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) remained just as pale as Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United) in Slovenia. There is no sign of Elvedi's uncertain demeanor from last autumn.

This is also due to the fact that the Zurich native has been working intensively on his fitness in the service of Borussia Mönchengladbach for just over a year. He initially lost weight by adjusting his diet and then gained it back through targeted fitness exercises. "But this time in a positive sense," explained Elvedi at the start of the meeting, adding: "I feel extremely comfortable on the pitch at the moment and have a lot of energy." That is clearly evident.

Sow is slowly finding his way back into the team

On Monday evening, Djibril Sow made it back into the starting line-up for a competitive match for Switzerland for the first time in two years. The midfielder had been absent so often recently that it was almost forgotten that he started every game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for example. Since then, he has been set back by injuries several times and was also a victim of the fierce competition in central midfield.

Sow has fought his way back with good performances for Sevilla FC. His most important action was in the away game against Sweden, when he scored the penalty shortly after coming on as a substitute to make it 1-0. In Slovenia, he had a hard time, as did the entire attacking department, and was able to create less. "However, he clearly showed that he is an important player for us," said Yakin about the 28-year-old.

We lack a valid replacement for Embolo

90 minutes against Sweden and 90 minutes against Slovenia: Breel Embolo played the full distance in both games in October. After scoring in five games in a row before that, he failed to score this time. However, goals alone have never been Embolo's main asset. The attacker knows how to hold onto balls with his body and open up spaces for teammates with his runs.

However, he rarely made an appearance in Ljubljana. It was all the more noticeable that Yakin changed the system and brought in new forces behind Embolo, but left the attacker on the pitch. Especially as the strikers are often the first to have to clear the pitch when the team is still goalless after a while. For the Swiss, however, Cedric Itten and Andi Zeqiri waited in vain for their chance. Yakin does not seem to trust them enough.

This is one of the reasons why the national team coach was once again asked about Noah Okafor after the 0-0 draw. The 25-year-old was once regarded as a great attacking hope, but then disappeared from the radar again because he was rarely used by clubs. That seems to be changing now. At Leeds United, he has started the last four Premier League games and scored two goals. "He's in the flow," said Yakin, but remained cautious. "We will certainly keep an eye on him."

