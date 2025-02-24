Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen fulfill their duty against Holstein Kiel and win 2:0. Distribute the balls in midfield with their usual class and precision. Once again the mastermind of the champions' build-up play and the rock at the back.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

What a gala from BVB! The Borussians immediately shoot down Union Berlin 6:0. Despite the clear result, Kobel has a bit of work to do here and there. In the 35th minute, he made a superb save from Hollerbach. His only shortcoming remained his build-up play. With the ball at his feet, the national team keeper still has room for improvement - as a glance at the statistics shows: on Saturday evening, 65 percent of his balls found their way to his teammate. Conversely, every third ball goes into no man's land or ends up in the feet of the opponent.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin is back in the starting eleven! The permanent reserve gets his long-awaited chance against Augsburg because Moritz Nicolas is unable to play due to injury. However, the Lucerne player only knows how to make limited use of his opportunity and is sent off after 28 minutes with a straight red. Bitter. Omlin tries to make up for a mistake by Nico Elvedi, takes full risk and doesn't hit the ball outside the penalty area, but hits a lot of legs. Red. As a result, Borussia lose 0:3.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The Borussian downfall begins with his unsuccessful return. A clearance from Augsburg lands in the feet of Elvedi. He tries to play it straight back to keeper Omlin, but the ball is far too short. Omlin sees red as a result. A little later, he is almost able to celebrate scoring the goal. However, an Augsburg defender clears his powerful header on the line. Outnumbered, Gladbach's hands were tied, so to speak. Elvedi and Co. held firm until the 55th minute, but then FCA conceded three goals to the Foals.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Set in the Augsburg back three. Sees a yellow card for a foul six minutes after Jonas Omlin is shown the red card. Keeps FCA in the game and is off at 1:0 in the 58th minute. His club bagged a 3:0 away win in the final score.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer puts on the colorful special carnival jersey from the 83rd minute. As a joker, he remains in the extra role. Mainz beat St. Pauli 2:0.

Silvan Widmer once again only makes a brief appearance. imago

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Still waiting for his first appearance for his new employer.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Keeps Jaquez company on the substitutes' bench. The full 90 minutes.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Seems to have gradually re-established himself on the right side of defense. Played throughout the 1:1 draw against Hoffenheim. The away game is like a home game. 13,000 Stuttgart fans are said to have traveled to Sinsheim to cheer on their team. VfB were superior to TSG, Stergiou and his teammates were hardly challenged defensively until the 74th minute when the home team scored the equalizer. A bitter defeat for Stuttgart, who made little of their many chances.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Could Eintracht have used his defensive skills in the 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich? Possibly yes. But that doesn't change the fact that he sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Freiburg put on a great performance on Friday evening and beat Werder Bremen 5:0. The central defender, who was born in the canton of Schaffhausen, is still missing for the Swabians due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The 19-year-old from Geneva gets some match practice. The midfielder's statistics include 8 minutes. He is on the pitch when his Freiburg team score a goal against Werder to make the final score 5:0.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City remain without points - but against Liverpool in their current form, that's something City can cope with. The Citizens are still missing Akanji through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

What an important win for Schär's Newcastle! The Magpies win the spectacular game against Nottingham 4-3 and catch up with fourth-placed Manchester City on points. They are now three points behind their opponents Nottingham and third place. Schär plays through in defense. In stoppage time, he blocks a Nottingham shot in front of the line. The rebound then lands in the feet of the opponent. Ryan Yates says thank you and makes the game really exciting again. But the score remains 4:3.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer is currently unavailable for the Nerazzurri. He has undergone surgery after breaking his thumb. Inter have not announced when he will return between the posts. Even without Sommer, Inter remain in the race for the league title and even took over at the top of the table because Napoli failed to beat promoted Como. A 1:0 mini-victory against Genoa.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Bitter pill for Okafor's Napoli in the championship race. The international striker was supposed to turn the game around in the 84th minute with the score at 1-2. However, he did not succeed. Napoli lost the game and the lead in the table to Inter Milan.

Parma Simon Sohm

Goal number four of the season for the midfielder. In the Swiss duel against Bologna, he outshines Freuler, Ndoye and co. Scored in the 78th minute with a wonderful shot from distance to make the final score 2:0. First game, first win under new coach Christian Chivu.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Sits on the bench against Parma.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Great move right at the start of the game. He puts his opponent in check with a wonderful hook, but the subsequent finish into the near corner is too harmless. A team move with his Nati colleague Freuler does not lead to success either. Her teammate puts a header just wide of the goal. Bologna lose 0:2 against Parma.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Omnipresent on the pitch. Plays pass after pass. Ultimately not rewarded with points. Bologna lose the derby against Parma 0:2.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Still missing through injury.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Played through against Getafe. Comes off better than usual in the Spanish media. Praised for its forward play. The Andalusians beat Getafe 2:1.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

In action against Mallorca on Monday evening.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Will play on the wing against Mallorca on Monday evening. blue Zoom will broadcast the game live on free-to-air TV.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

After five league games without playing a single minute, Cömert comes onto the pitch in the 65th minute. At this point, Athletic Bilbao are already 4:1 up, but the northern Spaniards' shooting spree continues without mercy. Cömert and Co. are immediately slapped with 1:7. Real Valladolid are deep in the basement of the table. They are now seven points behind second bottom.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

After traveling to Lille - probably sitting - there is little movement in Köhn's system for the game. He sits on the bench.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The Monaco captain is yellow-carded after 19 minutes. Shortly before the break, he doesn't look good before the 0:2. His team-mate's pass in his own penalty area is lousy, but the Geneva player is not very clever and tips the ball into his opponent's feet. With ten minutes left on the clock, the score was 1-2. And that was to be the final score. The Monegasques lose in Lille.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Brought on to score goals from the 66th minute onwards. He does not succeed. Monaco slip to 5th place after the defeat against Lille and will have to settle for the Europa League.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Sits on the bench for 81 minutes and is supposed to spark Olympique Marseille's comeback in the closing stages. But Auxerre add another goal on top. Marseille lose 0:3.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

A show of strength from Toulouse at relegation-threatened Le Havre. His corner kick in the 19th minute leads to a supposed 2-0 Toulouse lead, the goal is disallowed after VAR intervention (obstruction of the goalkeeper). After the break, he confidently converted the penalty to make it 2:1 and was substituted in the 83rd minute of the 4:1 victory. A strong performance.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Missing through injury.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

After the clear Champions League exit against PSG (aggregate score 0:10), Brest also failed to score against Strasbourg. On the plus side, their opponents also failed to do so. Edimilson only got a little more playing time than points in this clean sheet. He was unable to impose himself after coming on as a substitute in the 90th minute.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Played on the right wing from the start. Did not score in the 3-0 win over Santa Clara. Makes way for his team-mate in the 68th minute.

Burgos CF (La Liga 2) Gabriel Barès

Started in the starting line-up and was substituted at the break. The Spanish second division side lose 2-1 to promotion contenders Real Oviedo.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

The Dutch team are still missing through injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Played 82 minutes, lost 0:1 against Alkmaar.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

The speedy striker is missing for the Bulgarians due to a muscle strain. He played his last game before the long winter break in mid-December.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

After knocking out Atalanta in the Champions League, it was not enough for a win against Standard Liège. Bruges lost 2-1 and the gap to leaders Genk grew to nine points. Jashari is substituted shortly before the end.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Scores the equalizer against Jashari's Brugge from the penalty spot. Liège score the decisive goal in the closing stages to make it 2-1.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Takes a point off leaders Genk. Plays one minute in the zero number.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Plays through in the top-of-the-table clash against Copenhagen. The capital city team hold their own. Mbabu and Co. are now three points behind the leaders. The Danish championship race remains exciting.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Missed the 2:1 win against Blau-Weiss Linz through injury.

FC Liefering (Austrian 2nd Division) Bryan Okoh

Played in central defense in the 4-1 win against SV Lafnitz.

Keeps what there is to keep, but not the zero. No chance when conceding a late goal in the 87th minute. His opponent caught the goalkeeper with his head in the bottom left corner after a cross. Lorient suffered a 1-0 defeat against Laval, but remain top of Ligue 2.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Played through for the fourth time in a row for his loanee. The 3:0 win against Braunschweig allowed Fürth to move a little further away from the relegation places. The cushion to a relegation place is now eight points.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV are on fire. In the top match against Kaiserslautern, who are level on points, Hamburg win 3:0. Muheim's supposedly second goal for his club is initiated by him winning the ball, but is later disallowed for offside. The Bundesliga dream lives on for Muheim and Co. - more than ever! HSV are now enthroned at the top of the table, one point ahead of rivals Cologne.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Does not play against Kaiserslautern. Celebrates the 3-0 win from the bench.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Almost scores an own goal in the 1st half. Stomps away an HSV cross, but doesn't get the ball in the right place. The ball flies and flies ... a few centimeters past his own goal. At 0:1, striker Selke slips behind his back and the Zurich player can no longer prevent the goal.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Things are so tight in Bundesliga 2 that even 10th-placed KSC are still in the promotion race, albeit only minimally. Karlsruhe are nine points behind leaders HSV. Hunziker is still missing through injury from the 3:1 win against Mageburg.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Plays through as right-back. The 0:2 against Darmstadt is the third defeat in five games. However, the relegation worries in Gelsenkirchen are still limited. They are currently six points clear of the relegation places.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Meanwhile, Ulm's relegation worries are greater. Keller and his colleagues did manage a point against Elversberg (0:0). However, they are not yet able to move out of the relegation zone. Keller plays 59 minutes.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

On the bench for the 1-1 draw against Düsseldorf.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Replaced in the 68th minute of the 2-1 defeat against Portsmouth. Did not score.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Plays with Leeds against chasing Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Enjoys an unplanned weekend off. The match against Železničar was postponed due to frozen turf.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Twirls as a noble joker. Against Hajduk Split, however, Osijek only run after the ball and lose 0:4.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi remains on the bench.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

As always in central defense. Keeps the defense tight and wins 1-0 with second-placed Cluj against Otelul Galati. Cautioned with a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Not in the squad for the 1-0 win over Botafogo.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

With the score at 1-3, Seferovic's scoring qualities are in demand from the 77th minute. Al-Nasr managed to score the equalizer against the team of former FCB player Mohamed Elneny (Al-Jazira), but that was as good as it got. Al-Nasr lose 3-2 and are now in mid-table.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas and Co. put the pressure on Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. In the 51st minute, the attacking player directs the ball with his head to his teammate, who scores against Al-Okhdood to make it 2-0. After 21 matchdays, Al-Qadsiah are in third place. They are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad (team with Benzema, Kanté and Fabinho) and one point adrift of second-placed Al-Hilal (Koulibaly, Cancelo, Mitrovic). Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are in fourth place, three points behind Puertas' club.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Part of Boca Juniors' victory against Aldosivi. With the score at 0-0, coach and ex-Real player (121 games) Fernando Gago replaced the Swiss right-back. Boca win the game 2-1 at the Bombonera.