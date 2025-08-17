Nico Elvedi (right) scored Mönchengladbach's third goal Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach struggled to progress to the second round of the DFB Cup. Nico Elvedi scored the winning goal to make it 3:2.

The team from the Lower Rhine won 3:2 (2:2) at fifth-tier Bremen league side Atlas Delmenhorst, but still showed many weaknesses a week before the league opener against Hamburger SV. In front of 14,300 spectators in the sold-out Marschweg Stadium in Oldenburg, Robin Hack with two goals and Nico Elvedi with the winning goal were the match-winners for Gladbach.

Borussia showed weaknesses in defense right from the start against the fifth-division team. New signing Kevin Diks played in central defense for Ko Itakura, who had moved to Ajax Amsterdam, but the coordination with his new colleagues did not fit at all in the first competitive match of the season. To make matters worse, Diks had to be substituted injured at the break.

Elvedi scores the winner

Although Hack put the five-time German champions ahead twice (20th, 38th minute), Steffen Rohwedder (32nd) and Linus Urban (40th) both equalized. Gladbach created numerous good chances, but overall Gerardo Seoane's team lacked the necessary consistency in finishing and tackling. As a result, the clear underdogs fought for a deserved draw at the break.

After the break, Borussia continued to be too careless with their chances. Rocco Reitz only hit the post (50'), but then Elvedi put the big favorites back in front (68'). The fifth-division side were now running out of steam. Nevertheless, the first division team had to tremble until the end because they did not consistently go for the fourth goal after the 3:2.

