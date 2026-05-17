Boundless jubilation in Elversberg after winning promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time Keystone

On the final matchday of Bundesliga 2, SV Elversberg secured promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. Meanwhile, Cedric Itten and Fortuna Düsseldorf have to bite the bullet of relegation.

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Small SV Elversberg, who dramatically missed out on promotion to the top division last year against Heidenheim, follow champions Schalke into the Bundesliga. On the final matchday, the team from the Saarland left no stone unturned and won 3:0 against relegated Preussen Münster. Paderborn, who overtook Hannover, will contest the barrage against Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Fortuna Düsseldorf with Swiss striker Cedric Itten was the big loser in the relegation thriller. The North Rhine-Westphalians lost 0:3 at Greuther Fürth and had to let their opponents go ahead in the table due to their goal difference being one goal worse. While Fürth, with Swiss players Jan Elvedi and Aaron Keller, can secure relegation in the barrage against Rot Weiss Essen, 17th place means relegation for Düsseldorf.