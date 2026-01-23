Emanuela Pfister’s goals played a major role in helping the Swiss U19 national team qualify for the European Championship this summer. But Brazilian blood also runs through the GC player’s veins. The 19-year-old talks to blue News about her goals and dreams.

Switzerland's top goal scorer Emanuela Pfister, could you say no if Brazil came knocking?

Although Emanuela Pfister is only 19 years old, she has already played 55 games for the GC women’s first team, scoring 24 goals. She scores goals for the U19 national team as well. In the second phase of European Championship qualifying, she scored 5 goals in 3 games and, as the top scorer, played a key role in helping the U19 team qualify for the European Championship for the first time in years.

Deep runs, finishing, and jumping ability are her greatest strengths, Pfister says in an interview with blue News. Her role model is Haaland; she used to look up to Neymar as well. Whether Pfister will play a fifth season with GC remains at least questionable. Foreign clubs are likely to come knocking again this summer, trying to convince the cheerful player with the killer instinct to make a move.

Key Facts About the Women’s U19 European Championship The 2026 UEFA Women’s U-19 European Championship will take place from June 27 to July 10 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Switzerland will face Spain (June 28), Austria (July 1), and Iceland (July 4) in Group B.

Group A features host Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, and Sweden.

The group winners will face the runners-up from the other group in the semifinals.

Emanuela Pfister, what are your goals for the U19 European Championship?

To score goals and help the team get as far as possible.

You did an excellent job of that in the qualifiers. You were the top scorer in the second qualifying phase (3 games, 5 goals). Why are you still playing for GC?

I made that decision for myself, and I’m sticking with it. Who knows where the path will lead. I’m open to anything.

So are you already dreaming of playing abroad someday?

Yes, of course—that’s definitely one of my goals.

Sydney Schertenleib is a good friend of yours—you even used to live with her. How do you follow her career, and would you like to play with her again?

I follow her super closely and I’m her biggest fan. Sometimes I wish her good luck or tell her how proud I am of her. It would be a dream to play with her again.

Sydney plays for Barcelona, perhaps the best team in the world, and is already one of the key players on the national team. Are you surprised that her career has taken off so quickly?

Well, you’ve always been able to see what her strengths are. She was convinced that moving to Barcelona was the right move. So I told her: Hey, I believe in you and I’m here for you if you need anything. Go for it!

Sydney Schertenleib (right) celebrates winning the Champions League with World Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati. Photo: Imago

She can now make a good living playing soccer. What about you—can you also fully commit to soccer, or do you still have to work on the side?

Well, I did a two-year internship at a daycare center as a childcare specialist, and then I took a break, but I quickly got bored. I’m the kind of person who needs to be doing something. So I started working twice a week again with a teammate. I was making cameras and sensors.

Do you still have time for hobbies on the side? And if so, what do you like to do?

Like I said, I get bored really fast. That’s why I’m always out and about a bit. I really enjoy playing volleyball or basketball with friends. Or just going into town, eating ice cream, and chatting together. That fulfills me deeply.

You were born in Brazil. How long have you been living in Switzerland?

My mom is from Brazil, so that’s where I was born. When I was five, we moved to Switzerland, mainly because of school.

If Brazil ever came calling, could you say no?

That’s a good question, but I haven’t really thought about it that much yet. I’ll just take it as it comes. It’s my home country, but I feel very comfortable in Switzerland. And I’ve also played for the Swiss youth national teams here. If I had the choice, I’d probably go with Switzerland.

But you’d definitely like to play soccer in Brazil next summer, right?

That would be great, of course. But I have to say, even though I’m Brazilian, I don’t really like the heat. I prefer rainy weather. So I’d say it’s a bit tricky.

I actually meant playing with the senior national team at the World Cup in Brazil, provided Switzerland qualifies…

Oh, I see. I’d definitely love to do that. I’m working hard toward that, but I’m just taking it as it comes.

Your name was on the preliminary roster for the first time during the national team’s last training camp. How did that feel?

So special! I jumped up and down and told my dad right away. And he jumped up with joy, too. Sure, it’s something else entirely when you’re actually on the roster. But I think even little things like that make you really happy. And you should just enjoy them.

In the decisive European Championship qualifier against England (2–0), Emanuela Pfister shone with a brace. Keystone

Speaking of enjoying yourself—do you always manage to do that on the field, or do you feel pressure now, for example, leading up to the European Championship?

Luckily, I’m Brazilian—we’re a bit more laid-back anyway. But it’s definitely a good mix of nerves and joy. Experiencing something like this is certainly not something to take for granted. For us players, this is a huge deal. I got to experience it with the U17s, but the U19s are something else entirely. But I’m definitely trying to enjoy it and soak up every moment both on and off the field.

You’re kicking off the tournament against Spain, which has won the last four U19 European Championships. How will you beat them?

We’re prepared for anything and are focusing above all on ourselves. We know how brave we can be and how strong we can be as a team. We have to play with all our hearts and keep a cool head. And if we can do that, then I’m firmly convinced that we can beat any opponent. But it won’t be easy.