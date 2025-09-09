Uli Hoeness and Lothar Matthäus disagree once again. imago

Lothar Matthäus and Uli Hoeness - this will probably no longer be a male friendship. After Hoeness' smug comments in his direction, Germany's record international countered.

Record-breaking German international Lothar Matthäus has no sympathy for Uli Hoeness' recent statements. "I found most of what Uli said embarrassing," the 64-year-old wrote in his Sky column.

This applies not only to statements about him or Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl, "but also statements about Nicolas Jackson's contract details", Matthäus added: "As Jackson's advisor, I would go to Uli Hoeness and ask: 'Does that mean he's not allowed to play 40 games from the start?

Hoeness had said in the anniversary program "30 Jahre Doppelpass" on Sport1 about the obligation to buy Jackson, who is on loan from Chelsea FC: "That only has to be paid if he plays 40 games from the start - he never does."

Matthäus: Hoeness causes unrest at FC Bayern

In the course of the poker game over international striker Nick Woltemade, Hoeness also clashed with Matthäus. Matthäus had "not all the cups in the cupboard", the 73-year-old Hoeness had said. They still had little to say to each other "because I have noticed that he has not yet found a new cup", Bayern Munich's honorary president now said.

People from FC Bayern had called him and said: "Why is he starting again?" Matthäus reported: "Hoeness always accuses the media of writing too much and reading too much into things, but the ideas don't come from the journalists, but from FC Bayern. It's not Karl-Heinz Rummenigge or Jan-Christian Dreesen who make the big headlines, but Uli Hoeness." He is responsible for "all-round attacks that a club that wants peace and quiet doesn't need".

