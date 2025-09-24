Hugo Ekitiké takes off his shirt and receives a yellow-red card. IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Hugo Ekitiké has proved to be a high-flyer after his 95-million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool. He also scored in the League Cup on Tuesday - but was then sent off for an embarrassing tackle.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liverpool attacker Hugo Ekitiké is sent off in the English League Cup after an embarrassing incident.

First, the Frenchman was shown a yellow card in the 53rd minute for knocking the ball away, then he took off his shirt after scoring shortly before the end and was shown yellow and red.

Ekitiké will therefore miss Liverpool FC's next league game against Crystal Palace. Show more

Things are actually going like clockwork for Hugo Ekitiké at Liverpool FC. The ex-Frankfurter has already scored four goals since his 95-million transfer to Anfield Road. He even scored his fifth goal in the League Cup against lower-ranked Southampton on Tuesday.

And what a goal it was: Ekitiké scored the winner in the 85th minute to make it 2:1. However, the Frenchman made an embarrassing faux pas shortly afterwards. The 23-year-old forgets that he was shown a yellow card shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Overcome by emotion, the 23-year-old takes off his shirt as he celebrates the goal and holds it up to the crowd with his name first. Team-mate Frimpong can't believe it: He stares at Ekitiké in disbelief and asks him to put his jersey back on immediately.

Hugo Ekitike, who was already on a yellow, received a second yellow card and was sent off for taking off his jersey after scoring.



Jeremie Frimpong couldn't believe it 😅 pic.twitter.com/KXQfyypngj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2025

The Frenchman does as instructed, but the referee has of course long since noticed the action and shows the Liverpool striker a yellow-red card.

Ekitiké then sneaks off the pitch and into the dressing room. Liverpool coach Arne Slot probably had a serious word with him after the game - especially as the first yellow card was totally unnecessary. The Frenchman received it in the 53rd minute for knocking the ball away after being whistled for a foul.

Ekitiké will miss the next Premier League game against Crystal Palace after the embarrassing incident. The only downer: Liverpool win the game against Southampton 2:1 thanks to his late goal and advance to the round of 16.