Thanks in part to a strong Swiss trio, Monaco celebrate an important 3-0 win against Marseille. Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria score.

At the Stade Louis II, Philipp Köhn put in an impeccable performance in goal, as did Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo, who shone as a provider and scorer. Captain Zakaria provided the pass for goalscorer Takumi Minamino to make it 1-0 in the 34th minute, while Embolo made it 2-0 himself just over an hour later.

A good ten minutes before the end, Embolo was stopped in the penalty area and Zakaria converted the penalty with a hard shot under the crossbar. Embolo now has six goals, Zakaria five. Köhn, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet for the sixth time in his 14th league game. At the other end, Ulisses Garcia was back in the starting eleven for the first time since January, but was unable to prevent the defeat.

The home win sees coach Adi Hütter's side reclaim second place in the table from Marseille and remain on course for the Champions League. Monaco still have five games to play before the end of the season.