Breel Embolo scored with Monaco in an important win against Aston Villa Keystone

Monaco, featuring Swiss internationals Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria, kept their chances of progressing directly to the last 16 of the Champions League alive with a home win against Aston Villa.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 1-0 winner in the penultimate round of the league phase was scored by defender Wilfried Singo, who, like Zakaria, returned to the team after an injury lay-off. Thanks to their success against the eighth-placed team in the Premier League, AS Monaco, coached by former YB manager Adi Hütter, are now level on points with Aston Villa in 9th place.

Atalanta Bergamo are in an even better position. The Europa League winners are now in the top 8 in the table after beating Sturm Graz 5-0 (with Gregory Wüthrich).