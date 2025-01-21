  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Continental Cup Embolo and Zakaria with important win in the Champions League

SDA

21.1.2025 - 21:07

Breel Embolo scored with Monaco in an important win against Aston Villa
Breel Embolo scored with Monaco in an important win against Aston Villa
Keystone

Monaco, featuring Swiss internationals Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria, kept their chances of progressing directly to the last 16 of the Champions League alive with a home win against Aston Villa.

Keystone-SDA

21.01.2025, 21:07

The 1-0 winner in the penultimate round of the league phase was scored by defender Wilfried Singo, who, like Zakaria, returned to the team after an injury lay-off. Thanks to their success against the eighth-placed team in the Premier League, AS Monaco, coached by former YB manager Adi Hütter, are now level on points with Aston Villa in 9th place.

Atalanta Bergamo are in an even better position. The Europa League winners are now in the top 8 in the table after beating Sturm Graz 5-0 (with Gregory Wüthrich).

More from the department

Xhaka and Co.'s winning streak snaps. Julian Alvarez outplays Leverkusen

Xhaka and Co.'s winning streak snapsJulian Alvarez outplays Leverkusen

Champions League. Bologna shock BVB with a brace in two minutes

Champions LeagueBologna shock BVB with a brace in two minutes

Europa League. Dynamo Kiev pick up their first points at Galatasaray

Europa LeagueDynamo Kiev pick up their first points at Galatasaray