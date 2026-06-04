  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Trembling continues Embolo apparently won't travel to the national team on Thursday either - will he miss the last test match?

Luca Betschart

4.6.2026

Will Embolo now miss the friendly against Australia?
Will Embolo now miss the friendly against Australia?
KEYSTONE

Breel Embolo must continue to be patient. As reported by "Blick", the national team striker will still not receive permission to travel to the USA on Thursday.

04.06.2026, 13:23

04.06.2026, 13:28

On Tuesday, the Swiss national team will make the long journey to San Diego. With one exception: Breel Embolo cannot fly to the USA with the team. Because his ESTA is still "undergoing clarification", the striker has to be patient - and will still not be able to leave on Wednesday.

Instead, Embolo had to submit a new visa application at the US embassy in Bern. The reason for this is his conviction for making multiple threats. The incident dates back to 2018. The US authorities requested more detailed information in this regard.

Embolo is now waiting for the green light from Washington. This is a long time coming. As reported by Blick, Embolo will therefore not be able to travel to the USA on Thursday either. It therefore seems very unlikely that he will play in the final World Cup test match against Australia (Saturday at 9pm).

More videos from the department

More blue Sport

Now it's fixed. Gian-Luca Privitelli takes over as coach at FC Thun

Now it's fixedGian-Luca Privitelli takes over as coach at FC Thun

Andy Egli settles the score with himself.

Andy Egli settles the score with himself"I was often an asshole"

15-kilo cobblestone thrown at police officers. Charge of attempted murder after riots in the Bundesliga 2

15-kilo cobblestone thrown at police officersCharge of attempted murder after riots in the Bundesliga 2

Lustrinelli successor apparently found. Thun about to sign Swiss U20 national team coach

Lustrinelli successor apparently foundThun about to sign Swiss U20 national team coach

Not just cool and casual. Alain Sutter:

Not just cool and casualAlain Sutter: "My feigned arrogance was self-protection"