Will Embolo now miss the friendly against Australia? KEYSTONE

Breel Embolo must continue to be patient. As reported by "Blick", the national team striker will still not receive permission to travel to the USA on Thursday.

Luca Betschart

On Tuesday, the Swiss national team will make the long journey to San Diego. With one exception: Breel Embolo cannot fly to the USA with the team. Because his ESTA is still "undergoing clarification", the striker has to be patient - and will still not be able to leave on Wednesday.

Instead, Embolo had to submit a new visa application at the US embassy in Bern. The reason for this is his conviction for making multiple threats. The incident dates back to 2018. The US authorities requested more detailed information in this regard.

Embolo is now waiting for the green light from Washington. This is a long time coming. As reported by Blick, Embolo will therefore not be able to travel to the USA on Thursday either. It therefore seems very unlikely that he will play in the final World Cup test match against Australia (Saturday at 9pm).

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