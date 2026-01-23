What a dramatic World Cup quarterfinal! In the 67th minute, Dan Ndoye saved the day for the Swiss national team with the 1-1 equalizer, but five minutes later, Breel Embolo was shown a red card after a reckless move. Then the tears started flowing.

Red for a dive Embolo breaks down in tears after being sent off

For a few moments, all you can see are puzzled looks in Kansas City. After showing Leandro Paredes a yellow card, referee João Pinheiro is called over to the screen by the VAR. Was Paredes’ foul on Breel Embolo even worthy of a red card? No, it turns out quite differently.

The replay shows that Embolo went down pretty easily. Too easily. It’s a dive. And because VAR is now allowed to intervene even in cases of yellow-red cards—and since Paredes was the wrong player to receive the yellow card anyway—Embolo, who had already been cautioned, is sent off!

A bitter blow for Switzerland, a bitter blow for Embolo. As the forward leaves the field, tears stream down his face. His teammates comfort him—and are then forced to play with ten men against Messi and company.

The Swiss put up a heroic fight and forced the game into overtime. But in the end, they had to admit defeat to the reigning world champions. Argentina won 3–1 and joined England in the World Cup semifinals.