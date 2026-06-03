Breel Embolo will still not be able to travel to the USA on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo will still not be allowed to fly to the USA on Wednesday. Instead, the Nati striker must pay a visit to the US embassy in Bern to submit a new visa application.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, the Swiss national team will make the long journey to San Diego. With one exception: Breel Embolo cannot fly to the USA with the team.

Because his ESTA is still "undergoing clarification", the striker has to be patient - and will apparently not be able to leave on Wednesday either.

According to a media report, Embolo will instead have to submit a new visa application at the US embassy in Bern. The Swiss FA will provide further information on Wednesday evening. Show more

On Tuesday evening, after a long journey with a flight of around 11.5 hours from Zurich to Los Angeles, the Nati stars move into their base camp in San Diego. But one is missing. Breel Embolo is unable to make the journey with the team due to difficulties with his entry permit.

"We have received information that his ESTA is being clarified again," the association wrote in a statement shortly before departure. The SFA sees no cause for concern at this point: "We are now in contact with the authorities and assume that Breel will fly in either today or tomorrow and join the team."

Delay due to conviction?

Apparently it won't be that quick. As reported by "Blick", Embolo will not be allowed to fly to the USA on Wednesday either. Instead, he has to go to the US embassy in Bern and submit a new visa application. If this is approved, his departure will be possible on Thursday at the earliest.

The reason why Embolo's ESTA has to be checked again is still not officially known. A connection with the conviction for multiple threats, which became legally binding in April, cannot be ruled out. According to US guidelines, travelers with a criminal record must apply for a B visa. According to "20 Minuten", Embolo has now applied for this.

The SFA will provide information at a press conference at the national team camp in San Diego on Wednesday evening from 6.15 pm.

FDFA gets involved

The Embolo case is now also occupying politicians at the highest level. As the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told "CH Media", it is in close contact with the US embassy in Bern. The aim is to "clarify the situation and find a solution as quickly as possible so that Mr. Embolo can enter the USA".

At the same time, the FDFA emphasizes that the US authorities are responsible for entry and residence regulations. For reasons of privacy protection, no further details on the ongoing visa process can be disclosed.

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