Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Champions Leverkusen beat St. Pauli 2:1 and win for the third time in a row, but still have to tremble against the promoted team at the end. Xhaka provides the assist for the early opening goal and has a hand in almost every dangerous attack that follows.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw in the Borussia duel against Gladbach and had to let their rivals at the top of the table slip away. The international goalkeeper is powerless to prevent the goal (penalty). BVB even had to be satisfied with a point in the end, with Kobel saving his team from defeat with a brilliant save shortly before the end.

Gregor Kobel can distinguish himself against Gladbach. Keystone

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

There is no Swiss goalkeeping duel. Omlin once again only sits on the bench.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is allowed to play again for the first time since October 4 (he had been out with a thigh problem). The central defender does a decent job, plays through and is not at fault for the goal conceded.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

This season, he is still not more than a substitute and only comes into the game against Wolfsburg in the 84th minute with the score at 3-3. Shortly before the final whistle, Mainz conceded 3-4 and lost for the first time in the Bundesliga since mid-October.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Wolfsburg are on a roll. The Wolves celebrate their fourth league win in a row against Mainz. Zesiger sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

During the week, Vargas shone as a goalscorer in the DFB Cup, but at the weekend he only made a ten-minute appearance in the 2-2 draw against Frankfurt. Vargas did not make a big impression, but was yellow-carded in stoppage time.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

He is still out with a torn syndesmosis ligament.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Stuttgart can still win 3-2 against Union Berlin after trailing 2-0. Rieder is substituted shortly before the end.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is in the starting eleven but is substituted at the break for tactical reasons. He is replaced by attacking player Nick Woltemade, who then brings Stuttgart back into the game with a brace.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Freiburg draw 1-1 at Hoffenheim, with the young defender missing from the squad.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi also does not make the squad.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Bochum lose 1-0 to Bremen and are still waiting for their first win of the season - and Loosli is still waiting for his first Bundesliga appearance of the season. He is not in the squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

After Man City finally ended their winless streak during the week, they suffered another setback at the weekend. The champions only drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace and lost further ground in the title race. Akanji misses the game with an injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

During the week, he was still the hero with his late equalizer against Liverpool. At the weekend, Newcastle went down 4-2 at Brentford - and Schär looked anything but stylish when conceding a goal or two.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter beat Parma 3-1 at home to stay in touch with top duo Atalanta and Napoli. Sommer saves what he has to, but is beaten by his own defender (Matteo Darmian) shortly before the end. On Tuesday, they will face Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm played through and showed a solid game in defensive midfield. However, he was unable to prevent the defeat against the top team.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

He doesn't get a chance in Milan's 2-1 defeat against Atalanta. Will Okafor play again in the Champions League? Milan face Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

After his brace the previous week, Ndoye also shone in the 2-2 away draw against Juventus. After failing to hit the post with a powerful long-range shot in the opening stages, Ndoye scored on the half-hour mark after a clever run to make it 1-0.

Dan Ndoye gets up a good head of steam against Juve. Keystone

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler wears the captain's armband and also plays through without making a big impact.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer has been out for weeks with adductor problems.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

He is out for months with a cruciate ligament injury.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez remains a benchwarmer in LaLiga. Even when left-back Romain Perraud had to come off injured against Barça, another player, Aitor Ruibal, came into the game. Rodriguez watches from the bench as his team-mates equalize against the league leaders in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

In a spectacular game against Atlético Madrid, Sow opens the scoring to make it 3:1 for Sevilla. In the end, however, it came to nothing. In stoppage time, Antoine Griezmann secured victory for the madridistas.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

After being regularly deployed in defensive midfield, Cömert has returned to his original position in central defense. Valladolid lost against Las Palmas for the eleventh time this season (16 games). Cömert receives his fifth yellow card.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco beat Toulouse 2-0. Köhn has lost his starting place and is on the bench.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria, normally a regular starter, is given a breather and also misses out. He may have been rested for the Champions League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo was substituted against Toulouse in the 63rd minute with the score at 1-0, was cautioned in the 69th and scored in the 82nd to make it 2-0. The goal will do Embolo, who stands out with his new short hairstyle, a lot of good. It was his first goal since the end of October. His last seven competitive matches were without a goal of his own.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro was substituted for Toulouse in the 70th minute with the score at 0-1.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Ulisses Garcia is out with a calf injury. Marseille beat Saint-Étienne 2-0 without the Swiss international and remain first in the PSG chase.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic played the full distance in the 2-0 defeat against Lens. It has been a season to forget for bottom club Montpellier.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Gabriel Barès is substituted in the 84th minute with the score at 0-1. He sees his goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte score an own goal.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Stade Brest lose 3-1 to Lille. Fernandes only comes on in the 76th minute but is unable to turn the game around. Has he already been rested for the clash against PSV Eindhoven? On Tuesday, the French will host the team from the Netherlands and with a win, Stade Brest could possibly even move into the top eight in the table and thus keep alive the chance of qualifying directly for the round of 16.

Other Swiss abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica win 1-0 against Vitória Guimarães, Amdouni is substituted in the 67th minute. The score remained the same after his substitution. Benfica will host Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is out for several months. The 26-year-old Swiss right-back suffered a fracture to his lower leg in training with Feyenoord Rotterdam last week.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Ryan Fosso is not in the squad for the 2-2 draw against Heracles.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

He won the hearts of Swiss fans at the European Championship, but then seemed to disappear into obscurity again. But now Duah is slowly but surely finding his feet again. Last week, an 8-minute appearance was enough for him to score a goal. He was substituted at the break against Botev Plovdiv and struck again. In the 80th minute, he converted a penalty to make the score 3:0.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

What a crazy game. In stoppage time of the first half, Bruges made it 1:0. In the 95th minute, Mechelen equalized to make it 1:1, but Jashari and Co. still won because Odonez scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to make it 2:1. On Tuesday, Bruges will host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. As things stand, both teams would qualify for the round of 16.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri has a good shot and makes it 1-0 in the 45th minute. Zeqiri has scored three goals in his last four games. If you include the international match against Spain, he has scored four goals in the last five games. However, the game ended in misfortune as Leuven drew 1-1 in the 4th minute of stoppage time.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez was substituted in the 77th minute of the 2-0 win against St. Truiden with the score at 1-0. He is not directly involved in the second goal.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Midtjylland have the weekend off. This means Mbabu and Co. can go into the Europa League clash against Porto (21:00 live on blue Sport) with full batteries.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber has nothing more to say at AEK Athens. He is missing from the squad once again. His team beat OFI Crete 2:1.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz beat Tirol 3-0 away from home to boost their confidence ahead of the Champions League match against LOSC (Wednesday, 6.45pm live on blue Sport). Wüthrich plays the full distance and has a good chance of playing his second game in the top flight. So far, he has only played on matchday 1, where he was injured in the 10th minute and had to take several weeks off.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Okoh is used in the 2nd team and plays until the 76th minute in the 3-1 defeat against First Vienna. No more goals were scored after his substitution.

Yvon Mvogo celebrates a 2-0 win with Lorient against Troyes and remains hot on the heels of leaders Paris FC.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV drew 2-2 against Darmstadt. Muheim, celebrated as the league's assist king at the end of October, has now gone five games without scoring.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Muheim's team-mate Silvan Hefti is once again on the bench.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi plays through in the win over Kaiserslautern. The two teams were level on points before the 14th round. Because everything is so close, Kaiserslautern are now second in the table, while Karlsruher SC have slipped to 9th, just three points behind.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is out with a hip injury. Karlsruher SC lose 3-1 away to Kaiserslautern without him.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp is not in the squad for the defeat against Kaiserslautern.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein does not play in the 4-2 win against Paderborn.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is substituted in the 65th minute of the 3-2 defeat against Hannover with the score at 2-1.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Queens Park Rangers celebrate a 3-0 win against Norwich. Michi Frey is still missing through injury.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is again not in the squad. Norwich lose 3-0 against QPR.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

The 25-year-old is on the bench for the 2-0 win against Derby.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is second choice at Hull City and sees his team suffer a sixth successive defeat.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

OFK Belgrade will play against Novi Pazar on Monday.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

NK Osijek win 3:0 against Lok. Zagreb. Pusic is substituted in the 79th minute, there are no more goals.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi is again on the bench for the 3-0 win against NK Lokomotiva.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Universitatea Cluj play CFR Cluj on Monday evening (7.30pm).

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Maxime Dominguez was substituted at the break with the score at 2-1 against bottom side Cuiaba. The result remains the same.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic is substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 1-1. In the end, Al-Wasl won 3:1, but the 32-year-old failed to score.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas provides an assist for the second time in a row - exactly why he was brought to Al-Qadsiah. His team celebrated a 3-0 win and are in 3rd place in the table after 13 rounds.