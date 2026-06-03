Breel Embolo should still not be able to travel to the USA on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone

Breel Embolo will still not be allowed to fly to the USA on Wednesday. Instead, the Nati striker must pay a visit to the US embassy in Bern to submit a new visa application.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, the Swiss national team will make the long journey to San Diego. With one exception: Breel Embolo cannot fly to the USA with the team.

Because his ESTA is still "undergoing clarification", the striker has to be patient - and will still not be able to leave on Wednesday.

Embolo now has to submit a new visa application to the US embassy in Bern instead. The reason for this is his conviction for making multiple threats. Show more

On Tuesday evening, after a long journey with an 11.5-hour flight from Zurich to Los Angeles, the Nati stars move into their base camp in San Diego. But one is missing. Breel Embolo is unable to make the journey with the team due to difficulties with his entry permit.

"We have received information that his ESTA is being clarified again," the association wrote in a statement shortly before departure. The SFA sees no cause for concern at this point: "We are now in contact with the authorities and assume that Breel will fly in either today or tomorrow and join the team."

Delay due to conviction

But it didn't happen that quickly. Embolo was still unable to join the team on Wednesday and instead had to go to the US embassy in Bern and submit a new visa application. If this is approved, his departure will be possible on Thursday at the earliest.

On Wednesday evening, the association then provided an update on the Embolo case: the embassy had informed them that the visa application would be treated as a priority. They are now waiting for approval so that Embolo can travel to San Diego as soon as possible. Regarding the reasons why Embolo's ESTA had to be reviewed again, the association writes: "Yesterday afternoon, the US embassy in Bern informed Breel that it needed the court documents relating to a final judgment, which has been legally binding since this spring, in connection with a threat made in 2018."

The investigations were specifically concerned with the question of whether physical violence was involved, which was not the case. The association also writes that all ESTA applications were "approved" on the day of departure. However, two and a half hours before departure, Embolo was informed that his ESTA required additional clarification.

FDFA gets involved

The Embolo case is now also occupying politicians at the highest level. As the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told "CH Media", it is in close contact with the US embassy in Bern. The aim is to "clarify the situation and find a solution as quickly as possible so that Mr. Embolo can enter the USA".

At the same time, the FDFA emphasizes that the US authorities are responsible for entry and residence regulations. For reasons of personal privacy, no further details on the ongoing visa process can be disclosed.

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