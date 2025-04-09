  1. Residential Customers
"Fucking Nice" Embolo in trouble for insulting banner

Sandro Zappella

9.4.2025

Breel Embolo scored the decisive goal against Nice. After the game, however, he got carried away with an ill-considered action.
After his winning goal in the derby against Nice, Breel Embolo is once again in the headlines - this time because of an offensive banner that he ceremoniously unfurled after the game.

09.04.2025, 16:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Breel Embolo has to answer to the disciplinary commission of the French league for an offensive banner.
  • Embolo unfurled a fan banner with the words "Nissa Merda" and chanted the slogan together with fans and teammates.
  • According to "L'Équipe", the punishment is likely to be rather moderate, comparable to suspended sentences for similar incidents involving PSG players.
It has long been known that Breel Embolo is no pushover. The national team striker has already been convicted of multiple threats, took part in an illegal party during the coronavirus pandemic and committed one or two traffic offenses.

Now the 28-year-old has to answer to the disciplinary commission of the French league. The reason for this is an incident at the end of March. The striker scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute of the 2:1 derby win against Nice. After the match, however, Embolo got carried away with an ill-considered action. The Swiss was presented with a banner by the fans, which he ceremoniously unfurled. The banner read "Nissa Merda", meaning "Fuck Nice".

Together with some team-mates and the fans, Embolo also chanted the insulting words. The disciplinary commission has therefore now opened proceedings. However, as the French sports magazine "L'Équipe" reports, the punishment should not be too severe. PSG stars Ousmane Dembélé, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa were sentenced to a suspended game for similar actions.

