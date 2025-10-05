  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Embolo gets back into scoring mood just in time

SDA

5.10.2025 - 21:10

Breel Embolo has now scored for Rennes for the first time.

IMAGO/Icon Sport

Breel Embolo celebrates his goal debut for his new club Rennes before the national team break.

Keystone-SDA

05.10.2025, 21:10

05.10.2025, 21:22

Breel Embolo scored for his new club Rennes on Sunday for the first time since his move from Monaco. In the game against Le Havre, who started with Fribourg's Felix Mambimbi, Embolo gave the Bretons the lead after just ten minutes.

The Basel player slipped in a cross from Esteban Lepaul and scored from close range. Despite leading 2-0 at one stage, Rennes were not enough to secure victory. Partly because Embolo's supposed second goal was disallowed for offside (71'). Rassoul Ndiaye equalized for Le Havre in the 79th minute.

Nevertheless, Embolo seems to be back in a scoring mood just in time for the World Cup qualifiers with the Swiss national team.

