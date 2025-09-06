Breel Embolo celebrates his goal to make it 4-0 against Kosovo together with Silvan Widmer Keystone

Five goals in the last four games: Breel Embolo is in a strong phase. But the striker also knows who he has to thank.

Breel Embolo celebrated an anniversary at the start of the World Cup qualifiers: he has now scored 20 goals for Switzerland - a quarter of them in the last four games. The striker is clearly in one of his best phases with the national team. "I'm delighted with how well it worked up front," said Embolo after the 4-0 win against Kosovo. "We're brutally efficient at the moment." In fact, 15 goals have been scored in the last four games - an impressive figure.

The interplay between Embolo up top, who can hold onto balls, and the lively Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas behind him is working well. Against Kosovo, the "second balls" in particular were consistently attacked. The players anticipated well where the ball would end up after the first contact following high drives into the center and thus put their opponents under pressure. Embolo also saw it that way. "Big compliments to the three players behind me. They attacked the spaces very well."

His team-mates returned the praise. In unison, the players noted the important role Embolo plays in the team. "He closes down the spaces, he runs down the opposition and then he also scores two goals," said Silvan Widmer. "It was a top performance from him." A statement confirmed by captain Granit Xhaka. "The only downer is that he missed the third goal."

While things are going very well for him with the national team, Embolo had less to smile about at club level. Monaco no longer had him on their books, which is why he has yet to play a single minute this season. However, this has not upset the attacker: "That's part of football. I played the whole preparation and trained hard." With the move to Rennes, he is now facing a new opportunity.

Embolo has impressively demonstrated this week that he can refocus at the right moment. On Wednesday, the Basel player took part in an appeal hearing in which an incident from 2018 was reopened. However, the conviction for threatening was confirmed. "I respected the decision and only focused on what I was called up for at the start of the week: I want to celebrate two wins in two games."

Half of the goal has been achieved. The second home game against Slovenia follows on Monday, in which Embolo's goals will once again be in demand.