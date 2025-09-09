Breel Embolo after his goal to make it 2:0. KEYSTONE

Breel Embolo also scores against Slovenia, making it five consecutive internationals in a row. The last time Alex Frei achieved this feat was twenty years ago. The striker raves about his predecessor - whom he still often calls by his first name.

Syl Battistuzzi

Embolo emphasized Switzerland's strong performance in the SRF interview, particularly in set-piece situations.

Embolo raves about Switzerland's record goalscorer Alex Frei. He hopes to get even closer to him in terms of goals in the future. Show more

Breel Embolo's thigh is taped up after the Slovenia game. The scorer of the 2:0 goal gives the all-clear in an interview with "SRF". "Everything's fine, the muscle is a bit tired because I took a few knocks. The physios are being careful because I'll be playing again on Sunday."

The striker also enjoyed the first half with three goals: "It was great. We knew it would be difficult. We expected them not to be so offensive. They tried to close down the spaces. But we knew that we would find the solutions. We're very, very happy that we were able to confirm our performance against Kosovo and the way we got the three points."

Switzerland's strength from set-pieces - they scored twice from corners in an international match for the first time since September 2022 - is no coincidence for Embolo. "Ruben (Vargas) and (Fabian) Rieder delivered two very good balls. We talked about efficiency for a long time. Now we were brutally efficient. We have seven goals, six points. Goal achieved, now we all go back to the club with positive feelings. And the next time we come together, we'll try to close out the group with a broad chest."

Embolo in the footsteps of Alex Frei

The 28-year-old also scores against Slovenia. This is Embolo's first goal in five consecutive national team matches. The last player to achieve this was Alex Frei - twenty years ago.

"I'm honored that it's Mr. Alex Frei, that's all the better. It's fitting, I've just transferred to Rennes, where he was a great striker. He was also a great player in the national team. I hope I can get a bit closer to him," Embolo says.

Record goalscorer Frei has scored a proud 42 goals for Switzerland. With his 21st international goal, Embolo is now level with Stéphane Chapuisat in 11th place. Frei is a huge role model for him and he was able to get to know him, says Embolo. "I can call him Alex from time to time, but it's always Mr. Frei."

If Embolo also scores in the next international match - the national team will play away against Sweden on October 10 - he will equal the record set by Leopold Kielholz in 1933, who scored six times in a row.

