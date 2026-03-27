Breel Embolo gets the better of Jonathan Tah and nods home to make it 2:1. Keystone

Players and staff are positive after the first international match of the year despite the defeat against Germany. The reactions.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team loses 3:4 against Germany.

After the game, the Swiss are not hanging their heads, but they are not satisfied with the outcome.

Gregor Kobel says: "Now against Norway, we want to show a different face and win." Show more

The Swiss national team took the lead twice against Germany, then fell behind and equalized the score at 3:3, but Florian Wirtz scored the final goal with his second trick shot of the evening to make the final score 4:3. The only Swiss player to play through was Gregor Kobel. In an interview with SRF after the game, the national team goalie said: "It wasn't an easy game. Germany had a lot of chances to score. It's certainly not our aim to concede four goals. We had the ball a lot in the World Cup qualifiers. It was different today and we often had to defend and close down spaces. Florian Wirtz scored two very nice goals. Now we want to show a different face against Norway and win."

Breel Embolo, who scored with a diving header in the 41st minute to make it 2:1 for Switzerland, is not really happy after the game: "It was a spectacle. And I think the better team won in the end. It's a shame because we really wanted to win. But we were inadequate both with and without the ball, especially in the first half. But the two games in this group are also there to test us. We struggled to get into the right spaces and didn't have the ball enough. But we can take a lot from this game."

Denis Zakaria was substituted at the break for right-back Silvan Widmer, who provided the assist for the 2:1. He said: "It was difficult for us because we didn't have the ball so much in the second half. I've never played at right-back before, so the position I was put in today was new to me. But I'm there to help the team and I'll try to do that in this position too."

Murat Yakin had already announced in advance that he wanted to test certain things. The ten changes and the Zakaria experiment show that he was not bluffing. The head coach said: "We were very efficient again, but we also saw that we had to do more against a strong opponent. We were able to play our game at times. But we still need to work on our defense. After all, we're preparing for our first World Cup opponent, Qatar. This game gave us good opportunities to have a longer look at some players. I would have liked to have used Noah Okafor, but he suffered muscular problems during the warm-up. We'll be challenged again against Norway on Tuesday and I hope that we can create dangerous situations, especially in the transition phases."