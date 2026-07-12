Bitter, bitter, bitter! The Swiss national team held its own against Lionel Messi and Argentina for a long time. Despite Breel Embolo’s yellow-red card (71st minute), they fought their way into extra time. Then Julian Alvarez ended our big World Cup dream with a spectacular shot. Individual player ratings for the Swiss national team.

The World Champion is the final stop Embolo is sent off—Switzerland advances after a hard-fought battle: Here are the Nati ratings

Position Tor Gregor Kobel Editorial rating 5 An unlucky start: The first shot on his goal goes in. Mac Allister’s header is unstoppable. Other than that, he has little to do against the world champions in the first half. Luckily, Messi’s curling shot whizzes past the post in the 92nd minute. He saves the Swiss national team with a big save on Martinez’s bicycle kick in the 96th minute, sending the game into overtime. He’s powerless against Alvarez’s curling shot in the 112th minute.

Position Defense Denis Zakaria Editorial rating 4.5 Alvarez is actually in control on the right. Up front, he doesn't have the same impact as he did against Algeria and Colombia. With his power, he should be more aggressive going forward. He's showing his versatility: moving into the center after Embolo's ejection.

Position Defense Manuel Akanji Editorial rating 5 The world champion hasn't been tested as much as he has already been in this World Cup. Together with Elvedi, he actually had the Argentine offense well under control—if it weren't for that unnecessary header off a Messi corner in the 10th minute. Like the rest of the defense, he was powerless against Alvarez's spectacular shot.

00:27 Alvarez beendet die WM-Träume der Schweiz mit Traumtor

Position Defense Nico Elvedi Editorial rating 5 The Argentines' long balls? He clears them all with his head. Important block on a shot by Mac Allister (9th minute). Strong performance, with one exception: he didn't always have his bearings right on long balls. In the end, it's the same story for everyone: a heroic fight, a bitter ending.

Position Defense Ricardo Rodriguez Editorial rating 5 Just like 12 years ago, he’s up against Messi & Co. He gets off to a less-than-impressive start in this World Cup, putting himself in trouble two or three times. A strong cross to Ndoye (65'). Then a magnificent give-and-go with Ndoye to tie the game at 1–1. He was subbed out in the 95th minute.

Position Midfield Djibril Sow Editorial rating 3.5 He started in right midfield and had an unlucky start, losing the header duel with Mac Allister in the 10th minute following a Messi corner, putting his team down 0-1 against the run of play. He also made two or three errant passes throughout the match. In the 20th minute, he tested goalie Martinez with a shot from distance. He was substituted in the 86th minute.

Position Midfield Remo Freuler Editorial rating 4.5 The workhorse in the Swiss national team’s midfield runs his heart out and, together with Xhaka, largely controls the center of the field. He particularly enjoys going head-to-head with the “Gaucho-Scot” Mac Allister. At one point, he takes a set piece from Rieder and blasts it into the stands.

Position Midfield Fabian Rieder Editorial rating 4 He initiates the offensive press and often does so at just the right moment. But with the ball at his feet, he makes too many errant passes. His set pieces? They weren't successful—all were easily saved by goalie Martinez. He was subbed out in the 86th minute.

Position Midfield Granit Xhaka Editorial rating 5 Confident on the ball, with beautiful passes. The only Swiss player who keeps his cool with the ball at his feet. Takes a shot in the 66th minute; Martinez barely saves it. The captain leads the way with total commitment. His turnover shortly before the end leads to the 1–3 score, but by then the game is already decided.

Position Midfield Black people Editorial rating 5 Molina is constantly on the move, but often too reckless with the ball at his feet. A brilliant through ball to Embolo (31'), who narrowly misses. Otherwise? Lots of pace, but unfortunately not enough efficiency. That is, until the 65th minute, when he scores a beautiful goal to tie the game at 1-1. He has to leave the field in the 86th minute. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough in the end.

Position Storm Breel Embolo Editorial rating 3 He was a step too late on Ndoye’s pass (31st minute). He was constantly being pulled away and manhandled by Martinez. Then, just before halftime, he took down Argentina’s “Iron Foot,” Paredes, and was rightly shown a yellow card. He had too little impact. Then came the dive and the yellow-red card following a VAR review, leaving the Swiss national team a man down after 71 minutes. That was a combination of sheer bad luck and sheer incompetence.

Position Zeki Amdouni Editorial rating 4 Came on for Ndoye in the 86th minute. Had a tough time playing with one fewer player and as the lone striker. Struggled to make an impact.

Position Silvan Widmer Editorial rating 4 Comes on for Rieder in the 86th minute. Plays on the right side of the defense, and Zakaria shifts to the center. Fights for every centimeter, just like everyone else.

Position Midfield Miro Muheim Editorial rating 4.5 Comes on for Sow in the 86th minute. Plays a more defensive role and has to help out on the left wing against Messi & Co. when the team is down a man.

Position Defense Eray Cömert Editorial rating 4.5 He comes on for Rodriguez in the 95th minute and slots into the three-man defense for the planned defensive battle while down a man. In the end, however, he is unable to prevent the goals.

Position Midfield Ardon Jashari Came on for Zakaria in the 96th minute. Too brief an appearance to evaluate.