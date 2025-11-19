Switzerland have qualified for the 2026 World Cup with aplomb. imago

The Swiss national team performed brilliantly in the autumn and qualified for the 2026 World Cup with aplomb, with Murat Yakin relying on the same eleven whenever possible. Here are the Nati testimonials.

Jan Arnet

There was a lot of tinkering and experimenting a year ago in the Nations League. In the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in recent weeks, however, Murat Yakin is once again relying on the tried-and-tested squad - and is putting his trust in virtually the same team from start to finish.

blue Sport was at all the qualifying matches. Here is the ranking by grade average (all players with at least three grades):

Breel Embolo, grade 5.1

He scored the brace against Kosovo, a goal against Slovenia and the important opening goal in the decisive Sweden game. Embolo is the top scorer and has become indispensable in the center of the attack. In the qualifiers, he not only shone as an enforcer, but also always put himself at the service of the team. He works hard, latches onto balls and also knows how to set up his teammates.

Nico Elvedi, grade 5

Elvedi didn't play a single minute at Euro 2024 and wasn't always first choice even after Fabian Schär's retirement. It is impressive how the Gladbach mercenary has fought his way back. He plays with composure, is a monster in tackles and is one of the best Swiss players in all qualifying matches. Elvedi has also worked on his body, has been working with a nutritionist for some time now and seems fitter than ever. He is the big winner of this World Cup qualifier.

Granit Xhaka, grade 4.8

The boss on the pitch, the conductor and pacemaker in the Swiss game. And Xhaka took on more responsibility than ever before: he gave Switzerland the lead with penalties in both games against Sweden. Let's remember: after his miss in the 2016 European Championship round of 16 against Poland, he no longer scored from the spot. Until this qualifier.

Manuel Akanji, grade 4.8

The stronger the opponents, the better Akanji. Our defensive boss played a good qualifying campaign, but occasionally let one or two lapses in concentration slip. Nevertheless, the strong defensive record (only 2 goals conceded) is also thanks to Akanji.

Dan Ndoye, grade 4.8

With two goals and three assists, he is the best Swiss scorer in qualifying. His defensive work is also exemplary. Ndoye consistently plays at the very highest level and is almost always one of the best players. His speed is second to none. Only in the 0-0 draw in Slovenia did he have a weak day.

Remo Freuler, grade 4.75

Xhaka's congenial partner in central midfield. Freuler does the "dirty work", plugs holes, reels off kilometers and can be found all over the pitch. He also has two assists to his name in the first four games. He had to withdraw for the last two games due to injury.

Gregor Kobel, grade 4.7

The goalkeeper went almost 500 minutes without conceding a goal, even sniffing at Yann Sommer's record (529 minutes), before being beaten once again in the home game against Sweden. Kobel plays flawlessly, is secure on the ball, but is rarely really challenged thanks to the strong defensive performance of the players in front of him.

Johan Manzambi, grade 4.5

The 20-year-old is one of the big winners of the 2025 national team year. He made his debut in June and has already become a super joker. In the games against Sweden, he only needs a few minutes to ignite immediately and decide the games with a goal. A great promise for the future.

Silvan Widmer, grade 4.5

Widmer has had a difficult time at Mainz for some time now. Yakin nevertheless opted for him at right-back - and did everything right. Widmer's lack of match practice is hardly noticeable. He plays up and down the flanks and repeatedly creates a goal threat. He scored the 3:0 in the first game against Kosovo.

Djibril Sow, grade 4.5

He was away for a year and a half before Yakin brought him back into the national team in March. Sow is there when he's needed. Very important: His penalty away from home against Sweden, which gave Switzerland the lead. He provided another assist in the 1-1 draw in Kosovo.

Ruben Vargas, grade 4.4

He is the whirlwind on the wing and always good for a moment of surprise. He struggles against deep-lying opponents. Nevertheless, Vargas contributed three assists and a goal to the successful qualifying campaign. He has also made great progress in defending. Very strong, the way he works at the back.

Ricardo Rodriguez, grade 4.4

The eternal Rodriguez. Even after 135 international matches (only Xhaka has more), there seems to be no way around him at left back. Although the 33-year-old no longer has the attacking drive of his younger days, he is all the more convincing in defense. He played a solid qualifying campaign without making a big impression.

Michel Aebischer, grade 4.3

He has the difficult task of replacing Remo Freuler in the last qualifying games - and does a good job. Aebischer enjoys Yakin's trust, whether in central midfield or on the wing. And he justifies it.

Fabian Rieder, grade 4.25

Rieder certainly didn't play a bad qualifying campaign, but didn't stand out often enough. In the first two games, he provided two assists, after which he was no longer involved in goals. You often get the feeling with Rieder in national team kit that he could do more.