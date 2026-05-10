Breel Embolo (here in the match against PSG) scores an important goal for Rennes in the battle for the international places. Imago

Breel Embolo scores his ninth goal of the season for Rennes. The Basel striker scores in the 33rd round of Ligue 1 in a 2-1 win against Paris FC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Embolo was responsible for the final score a quarter of an hour before the end and just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Bretons are in 5th place with one round to go, three points ahead of Marseille and one point behind Lyon. Even third place and thus the Champions League are still possible with Lille two points behind. The team from northern France beat Monaco 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Denis Zakaria.

Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Brest means the title is only theoretically up for grabs with two games remaining and a six-point lead over Lens, especially as the Champions League winners have a much better goal difference. On Wednesday, the Parisians can clinch their fifth championship title in a row in the supplementary match against their closest rivals.