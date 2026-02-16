Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel had a relatively quiet Friday evening in the 4-0 win over Mainz. Dortmund keep leaders Bayern in sight with their sixth win in a row, the gap is six points.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

For only the second time since the arrival of Urs Fischer (11 games), Mainz left the pitch as losers. Fischer's team had no chance in Dortmund and lost 4-0, with Widmer scoring a goal that was disallowed for offside. Otherwise, he is mainly occupied with defensive work before being substituted after an hour.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is in the starting eleven against Heidenheim and plays through. Augsburg win 1:0 and pick up big points in the relegation battle. They are now six points clear of the relegation places.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Has Rieder lost his starting place? Once again he has to wait a long time on the bench and, as in the previous week, only comes into the game shortly before the end.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

After recovering from an adductor injury, Stergiou is back in the Heidenheim squad but does not feature.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach's relegation worries are growing again. After the 3-0 defeat in Frankfurt, Borussia are now only three points ahead of 16th place. Elvedi is not to blame for the goals conceded.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda returned to the starting eleven against Gladbach and put in a strong performance. After seven league games without a win in a row, they finally get another three points.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen cannot find a way out of the crisis and remain without a win for the twelfth game in a row. But you can lose against leaders Bayern Munich once in a while. Schmidt was substituted in the 65th minute when Werder were 2-0 down and Bayern went on to win 3-0.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Has been number 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and was therefore also on the bench for the 4-0 win against St. Pauli.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The defender is missing from the Stuttgart squad for the 3-1 win against Cologne.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

First appearance after his thigh injury, which kept him out of action for almost three months: Schmied is in the starting eleven against Stuttgart and is substituted after 67 minutes with the score at 0:1.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi was sent off a week ago and was therefore absent for the 3-0 defeat at Hoffenheim at the weekend. During the week, however, the youngster was allowed to play in the DFB Cup quarter-final. Freiburg won on penalties against Hertha BSC, although Manzambi failed with his attempt.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

After the 120 minutes in the cup match, Freiburg rotated through the squad. Good for Ogbus: he moves into the starting eleven and is allowed to play through. Bad news for the U21 international: like his teammates, he is not always at his best, even if Ogbus is not directly at fault for the goals conceded.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV win a spectacular match against Union Berlin 3:2. Muheim remains rather inconspicuous for once.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The national team captain continues to miss the Black Cats with an ankle injury. Without its leader, Sunderland struggled to a 1-0 win against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is also currently injured. Newcastle advance to the next round with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Leeds have to play a penalty shoot-out against lower-ranked Birmingham, but prevail and reach the last 16. Okafor plays from the start and provides the assist for the opening goal. He is off after 81 minutes.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham have already failed in the last round of the FA Cup and have a weekend off. However, there is news from Ndoye's club: a new coach is in place following the dismissal of Sean Dyche. Vitor Pereira - already the fourth Nottingham coach this season - is to save the traditional club from relegation.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

He is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

A big win for the league leaders: Inter win the Derby d'Italia 3:2 in extremis. Sommer makes the odd strong save, but is powerless to stop the goals conceded.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji also put in a solid performance without attracting much attention.

Bologna Remo Freuler

After three defeats in a row, Bologna have something to celebrate again. Captain Freuler played in the 2-1 away win against FC Torino.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Sohm returns to the starting eleven and plays 86 minutes. Shortly before his substitution, Sohm is shown a yellow card for a foul.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

A broken finger continues to keep him out of action.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame has slowly cemented his place in the Milan starting eleven and also put in a strong performance against Pisa on the right flank. He set up the opening goal for Milan with a perfect cross. He was substituted after 76 minutes with the score at 1-1 and watched from outside the box as oldie Luka Modric scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari languishes on the bench for 90 minutes.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

As usual, Aebischer is in the starting eleven for Pisa. However, he was substituted after 55 minutes.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

He misses the game with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi is back in the Parma starting eleven against Hellas Verona and runs up and down the right flank for 90 minutes. He is not directly involved in the goals, but can still celebrate a 2:1 victory.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Garcia makes his second appearance following his move to Sassuolo. His team were 1-0 down at the break against Udinese when the Swiss came on as a substitute. And Garcia immediately shows how valuable he can be. First, he set up the equalizer with a clever pass into the penalty area, and shortly afterwards he provided the groundwork for the 2-1 with a butter-soft cross. The score stays that way until the end.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez played at left-back in the 2-1 win against Mallorca and remained inconspicuous.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert wants to keep the starting berth he has won and provides further arguments for this. The central defender put in a flawless performance in the 2-0 win at Levante.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic remained inconspicuous after being cautioned for a foul in the 17th minute. He was substituted after just under an hour

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla are down a man after just 15 minutes against Alaves after Juanlu Sánchez is shown a yellow card. However, this did not stop Djibril Sow from going on the offensive - and shortly before half-time, the Swiss striker actually took the lead. He penetrates the penalty area with a hook and pulls up. Sow's shot is deflected, making it unstoppable for the Alaves keeper. After that, Sow is mainly occupied with defensive work. Shortly after the equalizer, he is substituted after an hour. The game ends 1:1.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

He is still out with a thigh injury.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn doesn't have much to do in Monaco's 3-1 win over Nantes. He is powerless to prevent the goal.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria puts in a strong performance in central midfield and crowns his performance with his first goal of the season. He won the ball himself in the opponent's build-up play, went forwards with the ball and fooled the defense with a hook.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

When Embolo came on against PSG in the 74th minute, Rennes led 2:1. Seven minutes later, it was indeed the international striker who decided the game - and in a curious twist: Embolo initiated the goal himself, sneaking into the penalty area and then converting the cross with his lower body. With this 3:1 victory, Rennes picked up important points in the battle for the European Cup places.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo makes his fourth clean sheet of the season. In the 2-0 win against Angers, however, he hardly gets any opportunities to distinguish himself.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Manzambi is missing from the Le Havre squad for the 2-1 win over Toulouse.