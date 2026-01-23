About two and a half weeks after the bitter elimination in the World Cup quarterfinals, soccer’s top rulemakers have confirmed that Breel Embolo’s red card was based on an incorrect interpretation of the rules.

Here's what it's all about Breel Embolo was sent off in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina for diving, which was only detected after a VAR review.

Now, the top officials in world soccer have made it clear: Embol's ejection was based on an incorrect interpretation of the rules.

The IFAB clarifies: The so-called “mistaken identity” rule is, for the time being, intended solely to identify a player who has been wrongly penalized—and not to completely overturn the original decision. Summary created with

Swiss soccer fans probably know this scene by heart by now. With 70 minutes played in the Swiss national team’s World Cup quarterfinal, Breel Embolo takes off during a tackle along the sideline against Argentina’s aggressive leader, Leandro Paredes. Referee Pinheiro calls a foul and shows Paredes a yellow card.

But then the VAR steps in—and alerts the referee to a dive by Embolo. The Portuguese referee then retracts the yellow card he had shown to the Argentine and instead shows Embolo a yellow card. And because the Swiss national team striker had already been booked at that point, he was sent off.

Incorrect Interpretation of the Rules

Wrongly so! This has been confirmed by world soccer’s highest governing body according to “The Athletic” in a circular. In it, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) clarifies that the so-called “mistaken identity” rule is intended solely to identify a player who has been wrongly penalized—and not to completely overturn an original decision, as was the case with Embolo.

"A yellow card that does not result in a yellow-red card may only be reviewed to identify the player who actually committed the infraction. The infraction itself may not be reviewed or altered," according to "The Athletic," the rulebook states.

While the IFAB acknowledges that this interpretation of the rule has been well received and will therefore be taken into account in the comprehensive review of the VAR protocol, it states: “However, it must not be applied in this manner until this review is complete,” the IFAB writes.

For Embolo and the Swiss national team, however, this clarification comes too late.

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