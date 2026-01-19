Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund let a 2:0 lead slip against St. Pauli - and still ended up winning 3:2 in extremis. Kobel had no chance to defend against the goals. BVB had won 3:0 against Bremen on Wednesday.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

After Elvedi and his colleagues had not looked good at all in the 5-1 defeat against Hoffenheim during the week, Gladbach once again played to nil at the weekend. However, the foals also claimed a lot of luck in their 0-0 draw in Hamburg.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin will also be on the Gladbach bench in 2026.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV play for a goal against Gladbach for 90 minutes, with Muheim also repeatedly getting involved in the attack. Hamburg shot towards Borussia's goal more than 20 times - but the ball just wouldn't go in. The game ends goalless. HSV are four points clear of the relegation places.

HSV Silvan Hefti

St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

After the 2-0 defeat in Leipzig during the week, Freiburg are also in danger of losing in Augsburg on Sunday. However, the SCF overturned a 2-0 deficit and at least secured a point. Manzambi was directly involved in the equalizer: His header is blocked on the line by Gregoritsch with his hand - before the referee blows his whistle, Matanovic slots the ball in to make it 2-2.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international had to wait a long time for his first appearance of the season, but now he gets two 90-minute outings and does a decent job.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Recently, Zesiger made three consecutive appearances in the starting eleven, but against Freiburg he had to take a seat on the bench. After his team conceded a 2:2 equalizer, the central defender was substituted. No more goals were scored after that.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Rieder is in the starting eleven for Augsburg and delivers the assist for the interim 2:0 for FCA with a butter-soft cross. It is his first goal since the beginning of November.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda sits on the bench for the entire 3:3 draw against Bremen. Now he has a new coach: Frankfurt have sacked Dino Toppmöller after four games without a win in a row.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt is once again allowed to start against Frankfurt. He is unable to clear the ball when conceding the second goal and then scores shortly afterwards. He was substituted after just under an hour with the score at 1-2.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

During the week, Widmer shone as a goalscorer in the 2-1 win against Heidenheim. At the weekend, Mainz left the pitch as losers. Widmer was yellow-carded for a foul in the 2-1 defeat to Cologne.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied is still missing for Cologne with a thigh injury.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou finally made his first appearance of the season in Stuttgart's win over Frankfurt on Tuesday. It was his last for VfB, as the defender has since moved to Heidenheim on loan. He will make his debut there at the weekend against Wolfsburg. He was substituted in the 77th minute with the score at 1-0 to Heidenheim, but shortly afterwards FCH conceded the equalizer. Stergiou was not at fault.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is still out with a thigh injury. Without him, Stuttgart drew 1-1 against Union Berlin.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

After Sunderland failed to win five times in a row in the league (4 draws, 1 defeat), they finally got another win against Crystal Palace. Xhaka set up the equalizer in the 2-1 win with a clever through pass.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

After his serious injury the previous week, there is some good news. The Newcastle defender's current Premier League season may not be over prematurely. He underwent surgery on his left foot in London on Thursday. Without him, Newcastle will only play 0-0 against bottom club Wolverhampton.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor was substituted in the 70th minute against Fulham with the score at 0-0. For a long time it looked like it would be a nil-nil game, but then Lukas Nmecha scored in stoppage time to give Leeds a celebrated 1-0 win.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham Forest fought back to draw 0-0 at home against leaders Arsenal. Ndoye, who has missed the last five games through injury, came on in the closing stages and helped to salvage a point.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. He is expected to return in April. Burnley drew 1-1 away against Liverpool.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan remain unbeaten in 2026. Yann Sommer's team prevailed at Udinese Calcio thanks to Lautaro Martinez's goal - and the Swiss keeper, who pulled off a strong save in the 34th minute, once again kept a clean sheet.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji also played his part. The 30-year-old played in central defense and impressed. He even had a sniff at goal in the 51st minute, but his header flew over the bar.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist misses the game at Parma (0:0) with a broken finger.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi was substituted for the cautioned Ondrejka at the break. But even he was unable to prevent the draw against Genoa.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna have two league games in the space of three days. The first was a 3-2 away win at Hellas Verona, with Remo Freuler playing an eye-catching role. After setting up the 1:0 opening goal, he scored in the wrong box in the 71st minute. At least the own goal had no consequences and Bologna held on to their lead.

Three days later, however, Bologna suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Florence. Freuler was substituted at the break with the score at 0:2.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Sohm had to sit on the bench again, but was substituted in the 72nd minute and helped to save the lead over time. After a horror start to the season, this is AC Fiorentina's third win from the last six games.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

While Jashari only made a mini appearance in the 3-1 win against Como during the week, he was allowed to start again against Lecce on Sunday and put in a strong performance. Jashari was substituted in the 87th minute with the score at 1-0. "He played a great game," praised Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri after the match.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame was on the substitutes' bench for long periods against both Como and Lecce. At least he made two brief appearances.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa hold Atalanta to a 1-1 draw after a wild final phase. Regular player Aebischer once again played through, but failed to score this time after his assist in the previous game.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon is still missing for Pisa with ankle problems.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis beat Villarreal 2-0 in front of their home crowd to stay in the top 6. Rodriguez does not play and is on the bench for the full game.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla play at FC Elche on Monday evening. Sow is expected to be in the starting line-up. (9pm live on blue Sport)

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Drama surrounding Vargas' comeback: the national team star was injured at the end of November and was out for around seven weeks. Then, last Monday, the long-awaited return. The 27-year-old came on as a substitute in the 59th minute, but was ruled out again in the 67th minute. Due to muscular problems in his left thigh, he will again be out for a longer period.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

As in the previous week, Ugrinic started for Valencia and helped his team to a narrow 1-0 away win at Getafe. With a perfectly timed pass into the box, he set up the only goal of the game in the 84th minute. Shortly afterwards, the 27-year-old was cautioned and then substituted.

Valencia Eray Cömert

After playing throughout the week in the Cup round of 16 (2-0 win over Burgos) and earning good ratings, Cömert was back on the bench for 90 minutes against Getafe.

France

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria and Monaco were beaten 3-1 at home by Lorient. The captain played the full distance but was unable to prevent the late defeat. Zakaria was also shown a yellow card in the 70th minute.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Black evening for Philipp Köhn. The Swiss not only loses the game with Monaco and gets the worst mark of all the Monaco players. He also lost the Swiss goalkeeping duel against Yvon Mvogo without any discussion.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo put in a strong performance, brilliantly defending six of seven shots on goal and becoming Lorient's best individual player. Thanks to the win, Lorient moved to within one point of Monaco in the table.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille recorded an easy 5-2 away win at Angers. Garcia was again left out of the squad for the fourth game of the new year.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Stade Rennes had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Le Havre. However, it even looked like a defeat until shortly before the end. It was not until the 86th minute that Embolo redeemed the home team with the equalizer. Embolo made a strong run onto a cross and scored with his head. Embolo was less fortunate in the 59th minute when he set up a goal but was just offside.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Embolo's late equalizer prevents Felix Mambimbi from becoming Le Havre's match-winner. The Swiss put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute with a deflected shot. The 25-year-old was substituted 10 minutes later - and had to watch from the substitutes' bench as his team-mates conceded 1-1.