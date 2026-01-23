Breel Embolo is still not allowed to fly to the USA on Wednesday. Instead, the Nati striker will have to visit the US embassy in Bern to submit a new visa application. The reason for this is his conviction for making threats.

US embassy instead of national team camp Embolo still not allowed to enter - his conviction for threatening is at stake

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, the Swiss football team will make the long journey to San Diego. With one exception: Breel Embolo cannot fly with the team to the USA.

Because his ESTA is still "undergoing clarification", the striker has to be patient - and will still not be able to leave on Wednesday.

Embolo now has to submit a new visa application to the US embassy in Bern instead. The reason for this is his conviction for making multiple threats.

The case surrounding Breel Embolo is becoming a test of patience. After the national team striker was denied entry to the USA on Tuesday, he had to appear at the US embassy in Bern on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Swiss Football Association (SFA), Embolo had to submit a visa application there. It remains to be seen whether and when he will receive the required entry permit for the World Cup host country. However, the SFA is optimistic: "The embassy has informed us that the application will be treated as a priority. Now both Breel and we are waiting for approval so that he can travel to San Diego and join the team as soon as possible."

In a media conference, Head of Corporate Communications Adrian Arnold also explained: "It was a very brief conversation that Breel had at the embassy. We are confident and have received positive signals. However, Breel was told that it would not be enough for Wednesday."

Embolo was unable to fly with the team to Los Angeles on Tuesday as planned because his electronic travel authorization for the USA (ESTA) was being re-examined after it had initially been approved, as the SFA confirmed on Wednesday evening.

According to the association, these clarifications are in connection with a conviction that became final in April for an incident from 2018 in which Embolo was convicted of making threats. The US embassy in Bern informed him on Tuesday afternoon that the relevant court documents were required for this. "Specifically, the clarifications at the embassy concerned the question of whether physical violence had been used. This was not the case," the SFA announced.

Embolo must now continue to exercise patience. Even if he is granted an entry permit as expected, his late arrival in the USA would be anything but ideal in view of the final test match against Australia on Saturday. The match will take place at 12 noon local time in San Diego.

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