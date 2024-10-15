45.

The first 45 minutes are over. The first half is pleasing from a Swiss point of view. In the 26th minute, Freuler hammers the Nati into the lead. But it only lasted 38 seconds. Denmark's Eriksen takes a free kick quickly and outwits the entire Nati defense with his chip to the goal scorer. Switzerland regain the lead before the break. Embolo fights his way through the penalty area and is then stopped with a foul. Amdouni slots the resulting penalty into the net.