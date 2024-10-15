The Swiss national team are still without points in the Nations League. Will that change in game four against Denmark? The match in the ticker.
62.
The crowd
Because nothing else interesting is happening at the moment: The stadium announcer announces the crowd. 16,182 people have found their way to Kybunpark.
53.
Denmark goal does not count
Dorgu scores the supposed equalizer for the visitors. But it does not count. The 19-year-old was offside.
50.
Rieder misses by the skin of his teeth
The Nati are making a strong start here. Fernandes hits a superb cross into the opponent's penalty area. Rieder slips in and misses the ball very, very narrowly. The next great Nati move.
47.
Sensitive cross from Rieder finds Elvedi
Kristensen falls to Rieder around 25 meters from goal. Free kick for Switzerland. The fouled player runs onto the ball and strikes it sensitively into the middle. Elvedi touches the ball with his head, but it then rolls out of the danger zone.
46.
The ball rolls again
Intermission tea or whatever is being drunk in the dressing rooms is drunk. The second half continues.
45.
Intermission summary
The first 45 minutes are over. The first half is pleasing from a Swiss point of view. In the 26th minute, Freuler hammers the Nati into the lead. But it only lasted 38 seconds. Denmark's Eriksen takes a free kick quickly and outwits the entire Nati defense with his chip to the goal scorer. Switzerland regain the lead before the break. Embolo fights his way through the penalty area and is then stopped with a foul. Amdouni slots the resulting penalty into the net.
45.
Goal Switzerland!
Zeki Amdouni scores to make it 2-1.
-
44.
Penalty Switzerland!
Embolo proves his power and cannot be separated from the ball in the penalty area. Only a foul can stop the striker. Penalty: Amdouni will shoot.
36.
Amdouni pulls away
But the Nati are also on the offensive. Rieder cleverly keeps the ball in his own ranks, runs forward and skillfully sets up Amdouni on the left. Amdouni's shot from the left corner of the penalty area lands in the hands of Schmeichel. A great move by the Swiss.
34.
Strong action from Kobel
The Danes switch gears at lightning speed once again. The ball ends up with star striker Hojlund. He puts Elvedi in check with a hook and takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area. Kobel has to stretch himself to scramble the ball out of the bottom right corner.
27.
Denmark goal!
And the Swiss lead is gone again - it lasts 38 seconds. Eriksen sends Isaksen deep with a wonderful chip. The Lazio player doesn't need to be asked twice and scores the equalizer.
26.
Switzerland goal!
Remo Freuler gives the Swiss national team their first goal. The eventual goalscorer first passes to Fernandes on the right, who then cuts the ball into the middle. Amdouni's header is blocked and the rebound ends up with Freuler, who smashes the ball into the net.
23.
First successful attack
The Nati now make their first promising attack. Garcia plays a ball from the outside left half-high to the center. Ndoye rushes in and just misses the ball with his foot. Schmeichel saves.
20.
First test for Kobel
The Danes continue to impress with their short passing game. They play it at lightning speed. Gronbaek skillfully weaves his way down the left flank. The ball eventually ends up with Eriksen. The Denmark star's shot comes from the center of the box, but Kobel holds on. The crowd celebrates the national team keeper for the save.
15.
Shift of play from Rieder
A great move by Rieder, who shifts the play wonderfully and passes to Garcia on the left. The full-back dashes forward completely unchallenged, but his cross does not feed the Swiss attack.
10.
Interim summary
The first ten minutes have been played and nothing crazy has happened yet. But what can be said: The national team is making a good impression. They look present and determined to take the lead here.
5.
First free kick for the Nati
Xhaka takes the first free kick for Switzerland. The national team captain makes up for a misplaced pass from Akanji, then sprints forward and is brought down. The free kick - roughly in the middle of the pitch - is taken flat and the Swiss try to score from outside the box. It remains an attempt.
1.
38 seconds until the first goal
The Nati immediately burst forward. Accompanied by the loud fans in the stadium, Xhaka gets his first shot on target after 38 seconds. Although the shot is harmless, it is the first mini exclamation mark from the national team.
1.
Kick-off
The game is underway. The Nati are on course for their first win of the current Nations League campaign.
The players take to the field
So, soon football will be played here in St.Gallen. First the anthems, then kick-off.
-
Sommer, Schär and Shaqiri are officially bid farewell
After the European Championship, Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär and Xherdan Shaqiri announced their retirement from the national team. They are honored at kybunpark and bid farewell to frenetic applause from the fans.
Yakin wants to get his first win with this team
How Denmark start
Xhaka defies the national team crisis and makes us laugh twice: "The bratwurst is better here"
The Swiss national team has started the Nations League with three defeats and is under pressure ahead of the match against Denmark. Granit Xhaka nevertheless remains cool and also makes Danish journalists laugh.
The Swiss national team's relegation is already sealed today
The Swiss national team has not lived up to its own expectations in the Nations League so far. Tuesday's home game against Denmark will be a big question of character.
If Switzerland want to keep their small chance of one of the top two places in the group open, they need a win. If Switzerland lose their fourth game in a row and Serbia win surprisingly in Spain, direct relegation to League B is already a fact.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the match between Switzerland and Denmark. Kick-off is at 8.45pm and we'll be bringing you the most important information on the Nations League match before the game.