According to media reports, Alexander Isak's record transfer to Liverpool FC will still go through on the final day of the transfer window. After weeks of negotiations, the English champions have reached an agreement with Newcastle United on a transfer fee of around 150 million euros, as reported by the portal "The Athletic", Sky Sports News and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others.

This would make the 25-year-old Swede the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. According to media reports, Liverpool had already paid Bayer Leverkusen 125 million euros, excluding bonuses, as a fixed transfer fee for German international Florian Wirtz this summer.

Isak will complete his medical today and then sign a six-year contract, according to reports. The transfer window also closes in England today, Monday.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Isak's transfer recently. The goalscorer was desperate to join Liverpool and increased the pressure on Newcastle with his behavior and statements. "The truth is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," the former Borussia Dortmund professional wrote on Instagram. "If promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue." Then a separation is the best thing.

A replacement is already there: Nick Woltemade

The club rejected Isak's claims in an official statement. At the same time, however, Newcastle were also looking for a replacement for the attacker - and found one at VfB Stuttgart. International Nick Woltemade, who moved to the Magpies for up to 90 million euros last Saturday, is set to replace Isak in sporting terms.

Isak moved to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in Spain three years ago. He had previously failed to make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund at a young age. Last season, he was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals and played a key role in Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.